Just how important are ‘connections’ while on the job hunt?

Emmah Wambui graduated last year with a degree in applied communication from Multimedia University and like all recent graduates, she had high hopes of getting a job. But, only rejection emails have come out of her countless applications.

“I apply for about 30 jobs every week and the most I get is one interview and about five rejection emails,” she says. Emmah is just one among many job seekers who have continued to be frustrated by the entire process of job searching.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has it that more than 1.5 million people were laid off between March and June 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Further, 1.23 million out of the 2.49 million jobless Kenyans are eligible to work but are not looking for employment out of frustration.

“All you do daily is throw your resume out there while receiving unfavourable responses. It’s really exhausting,” Emmah says. But, there is one common phrase you will hear among job seekers and in conversations online – “Do you have the necessary connections?”

“You are more likely to get a job if you know someone in high places. I believe connections do matter,” says Emmah. Sharon Murithi, a 23-year-old student at the Technical University of Kenya, also believes that connections matter, even during internships. “During my time, most of the interns were related to my bosses in one way or another. That is how they got the internships in the first place,” she adds.

However, Lillian Ngala, a HR practitioner, says that the era of ‘connections’ is well behind us. “You need to be qualified to capture the attention of a recruiter. Even if a contact strongly recommends you for a job, you will need to demonstrate your qualifications,” she adds.

But Esther, a graduate from Multimedia University who recently got a job, believes that her qualifications gave her an edge over other candidates. She says she did not know anyone in the company and simply applied online and was called in for interviews. “You need connections to know of opportunities, but your qualifications will assist you to land and keep the job. We cannot ignore the need for qualifications when looking for a job.”

But this does not feel true for thousands of young people who graduated with outstanding honors but are yet to land a job despite making numerous applications. Emmah has even tried to boost her degree by taking short courses online. “Job hunting can be very exhausting. The uncertainty and lack of responses from employers can take a toll on your mental health,” she says.

“I get anxious all the time I check my emails. The job application process just drains me because most of the time I know I won’t get a response. It makes me sad and dejected,” says Sharon.

Ms Ngala advices young job seekers to take breaks regularly to evaluate the mistakes they might have made while applying.