Just how important are ‘connections’ while on the job hunt?

By  Jackline Macharia

  • “During the break, focus on networking, rewrite your resume and improve your interview skills.


  • The number one rule of professional networking is to avoid bringing up your job search in the first outreach because someone will feel you are only contacting them because of that.


  • Start the conversation by wishing someone a happy week or discussing something you have in common. 

Emmah Wambui graduated last year with a degree in applied communication from Multimedia University and like all recent graduates, she had high hopes of getting a job. But, only rejection emails have come out of her countless applications. 

