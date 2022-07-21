Judoka queen trains eyes on Commonwealth games





Perister Bosire, 28, is among the four athletes who will represent Kenya in the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. She will be competing in the more than 78 Kilogrammes category.

Perister was born and raised in Nyamira County in a family of 10 siblings with seven girls and three boys. She is the seventh child.

The athlete attained her early education at Bogwendo primary school where she actively played football, dominating the left back and center back positions.

She proceeded to Bogwendo Secondary school and switched from football to shot put and discus throw disciplines.

With Just four years of experience in judo, Bosire has five gold and one bronze medal from competitions within Africa.

The five foot, four inches tall athlete has competed professionally as a Judoski in various tournaments including the 2019, East Africa Club Championships in Kenya and Tanzania, the 2021 East Africa Championships in Tanzania and Senegal and the Africa Open championships. And the 2022 East Africa Club Championships in Uganda.

Perister looks up to her fellow Judoski Monica Sagna from Senegal for her consistency both locally and internationally.

1. How did you get into judo?

I was actively engaged in shot put even after high school, but in 2019 I got roped into judo through one of my friends. She kept insisting how fun the new game is and how it was a growing sport that would change my life.

Then, it so happened that there were police games going on in the country and so my friend urged me to join the judo heavyweight team and fill up that position.

I had never heard of or seen judo before but I took it as a challenge to learn something new and I started training immediately. I mastered the basics in just one week.

2. What challenges have you faced while pursuing judo professionally?

One of the challenges that I experienced from the jump is unavailability of training facilities for judo athletes. They are either not within your reach or you are not financially stable to travel to where the facilities are.

Secondly, there are not enough coaches and training equipment even within the facilities like the mats which are key for our training.

3. What is your dream for the Commonwealth Games?

This will be my first time competing outside Africa and I’m excited that it is the Commonwealth Games. This is a platform that I have been eyeing for a long time and I aim to give my best.

I know it will not be easy because we will be going against the best in the world but I am mentally preparing for the challenge and trusting that the training I am getting will count at the end.

4. What do you think is the future of judo in Kenya?

Judo has come a long way in terms of competitions and also attracting younger players. And since I joined I have seen the efforts being made to popularise it and give those interested opportunities to compete and even earn a living through the sport.