Jim Malakwen: A university degree is not essential to thrive as a film maker

Jim Malakwen is a TV writer with 10 years of experience. He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Television from Savannah College of Art and Design. He has written for various genres including sitcoms, dramas, and soap operas, and was the Head Writer for Single Kiasi, and is the Head Writer for the upcoming ShowMax drama, Faithless.

1. How is the process of scriptwriting for you? Do you find it exhilarating, draining? Do you prepare for it beforehand, or do you need a vacation after?

I find it exhilarating in the beginning, before the actual writing, when the possibilities of where the story can go fuel my imagination. The process, however, can be occasionally draining, especially when writing the first draft. That is often when a little resistance and procrastination do cross my mind. Writing for television requires great discipline in order to create stories worthy of a viewer’s attention. Thus, adequate preparation is needed in order to maintain narrative momentum and to avoid getting lost in the story. I always feel like I need a vacation after. How I’ve dreamed of relaxing on a beach somewhere, a cool beverage in my hand...one of these days, hopefully, I will actualise that dream.

2. What exactly does a head writer do, and how does someone become one? Did you go to school for this?

A head writer is someone who heads the writing team. This person, in collaboration with the other writers, decides the story to be told, maintains a consistent tone, and ensures the shooting scripts are entertaining to the target audience. One can be a head writer in multiple ways. I became one when someone at ShowMax enjoyed my scripts from a previous show and recommended me for the post when the opportunity arose.

But before the opportunity presented itself, it was quite a while. Perseverance and patience are essential for most of us. I did actually go to school for this. I have a BFA in Film and Television from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), in Savannah Georgia. I must say, however, that a degree is not essential to thrive in this profession. In my opinion, the important qualities are strong storytelling instincts, a willingness to collaborate, hard work, and a never-ending desire to improve your craft. Still, these are not guarantees to success, you just need a solid foundation. A little luck and good networking also help.

3. You write for one of the biggest shows in Kenya currently, Single Kiasi, which captures the lives of three single women in Kenya, which you also did for How To Find A Husband, on Maisha Magic a few years ago. So, tell me honestly, do you think the dating scene is as bad as the show?

Maybe it is as good as the show, depending on how you’re looking at it! From my perspective, dating in Nairobi is really hard. It has so many challenges but the fact that many of my fellow citizens have found love shows that there is still hope for those looking for partners. For the fortunate ones, Nairobi presents interesting possibilities for memorable dates. As for the show, we took quite a bit of dramatic license to give the ladies memorable encounters and its always super fun brainstorming the various scenarios. I think fans of the show will enjoy what the team has planned for Season Three.

4. Tell us about Faithless. It’s about to be on our screens and it feels like it’s an interesting (and common!) intersection between religion and crime. What were some of the ideas the writers were trying to bring out? How does religion, in your opinion, affect every day Kenyan societies?

Faithless is an upcoming crime drama series that has a very interesting premise. It follows four fairly regular Kenyan women who get tempted to join a world of crime. It explores how this decision changes them and their relationships with one another. The intersection of crime and faith you mentioned is one of my favourite elements of the show. As we’ve seen in real life, these type of strange collaborations between the worlds of virtue and vice take place every day in all corners of the world.

You can extend the metaphor to every single human being from the dawn of time. We constantly struggle to walk the path of light while doing our best to resist the allure of the dark side. The writers and I were very interested in exploring how, when put in certain situations, even the best among us may succumb to temptation and reveal dark parts of their personalities long suppressed. Furthermore, the idea of redemption was also intriguing to us. The promise of atonement and the human desire to correct the mistakes of the past.

To the final part of your question, statistically, the majority of the citizens of this country follow the Christian faith. Religion was inculcated in us from our school days and for many, its values remain an integral part of life. Unfortunately, in the aftermath of the Shakahola incident and the ever-present danger of terrorism, it is also clear that evil men, under the guise of religion, can easily take advantage of the vulnerable among us, with tragic consequences.

5. The film world in Kenya is currently in a growing phase, with more shows being produced, more workshops, more academies for writers, more international media houses coming to test the waters. In your experience so far, is this leading to an elevation of the craft? Where do you think we’ll be in five years?

I think it does. I have attended a few workshops and the value this has brought to my craft is immense. It is very encouraging to see such good work from my very talented colleagues. And for those interested in getting involved in the craft, I’d encourage you to do so.

Technology has made the cost of equipment drop significantly. Expensive colleges need not deter anyone from pursuing this career. Some of the finest filmmakers in the world, like Chris Nolan, are self-taught. I’m very excited for what the next five years will bring. The country is brimming with untapped talent and I, for one, can’t wait to see what stories Kenyan filmmakers will present to the world.