Janet Mbugua: I am a good and dedicated student of life

Janet Mbugua has been in the limelight for 13 years. She has worked both locally and internationally. Through her good-natured approach to her job, she has become a household name in Kenya. She shares with myNetwork her advancements in life after quitting her plum TV job.

Tell us about yourself…

I describe myself as an initiator, an author and an advocate of social issues. I am a student of life and a constant learner. I never let setbacks define my life.

You have been in the limelight for 13 years, was your transition out of formal employment smooth?

I cannot complain. So far, the transition has been a blessing to me. I have been able to do what I love, which is running my Foundation called Inua Dada. I also get to meet people around the world who are passionate about social issues, just like I am.

Should we look forward to a possible TV comeback?

Never say never. I say this because I am in digital advocacy. I am still around, just that I am not that regular anymore. I still partner with mainstream media. I have done a series of shows that focus on social issues such as women safety and substance abuse, and the stories ran on Citizen TV. Additionally, I still carry out interviews on mainstream media. So, I am not totally out of the limelight.

What is your current job and is it paying off?

When I was at Citizen TV, I used to anchor the Monday night time news and the show focused on addressing and highlighting social issues. In a way, the Monday Special informed what I do today. I formed the Inua Dada Foundation in 2014 and so far I see the fruits. The programme has reached more than 10,000 communities and has distributed more than 17,000 sanitary towels in various parts of the country. One thing I am proud of is that I wake up every morning to have conversations that matter most to me. Working with people I admire makes the journey so adorable.

To what do you attribute to your steady rise?

I am one person who believes in baby steps. My success is not from the blues. I am a constant student of life. I am one who never stops learning. Woe unto me if I stop learning because that is where my crumbling begins. I don’t just wake up thinking that I know everything. I am constantly searching for answers to my challenges. I always wake up ready to receive information and lessons, but I also show up with the confidence of the skills I have learnt over the years. That’s how my journey to success has been like.

What is your advice to young aspiring broadcasters?

You have to stay true to yourself and your message. Learn from your mistakes and don’t let them discourage you to a point where you stop pursuing your dreams. Let your mistake be a stepping stone towards achieving greater goals.

What inspired you to write My First Time?

This is my first book and I launched it in 2019. It is one of my passion projects. Destigmatising menstruation among women is what motivated me to write it. The book is a collection of stories about first time encounters with periods from the experiences of men and women. Don’t get me wrong when I put men and periods in the same sentence. Men have also encountered such experiences in life. The book highlights the hurdles young girls face in dealing with the stigma surrounding their menses, and offers tips on how they can overcome the stigma. The book also sheds light on menstruation and aims to celebrate it as well as appreciating the different ways it enhances and disrupts life.

Would you tell us about your encounter with endometriosis?

It is painful, but I’ve made peace with this ailment that subjects myself and so many other women to heavy and painful menses. I have lived with the condition for over 15 years now. I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was in my 20s and currently I manage it using the birth control method. While growing up, I was told the condition would go away at some point, but that has not been the case. I currently have two children but the condition is still there. My menses are always heavy and painful but I have made peace with it. However, I think more awareness should be created on the condition because many cases are often misdiagnosed.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, last year alone, 3.12 million youths aged between 20 and 35 were jobless. How do you think the government should solve the issue?

The unemployment crisis transcends the country. It is a global issue. The government can begin tackling the problem by understanding where the gaps are. When it comes to young people, you have to listen to them. Don’t assume that you know them. Include them in major decision making tables. On the other hand, young people need guidance and a platform to practice what they have learnt. Different industries can also be revived instead of just looking at old ones.

You love mentoring the younger generation. What is your motivation for that?

I built my formidable career through having mentors in the workspace and by being deliberate about mentoring the next generation. I am not there yet and that is why I keep learning from the people around me. As I impact the lives of the younger generation, I also learn from them. So I will say mentorship is two-way. As a protege, you have to work on your relationship with your mentor. Show enthusiasm and the urge to learn. It is always my joy to see young people win and step out of their comfort zones.