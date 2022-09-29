Its official, campus love is a big scam!

By Ian Elroy Ogonji

I highly doubt there's anything that would hurt a comrade more than finding their girlfriend and best friend in a compromising position. A Nairobi bred philosopher once asserted that Nairobi is one big bedroom, but I never got to understand that analogy until Larry gave me a free, involuntary lesson in that subject. He used to stay in a hostel with three other comrades, and the quartet gave each other healthy doses of ‘exile.’ Of the four, Larry had best mastered that art of exiling his roommates. He would render his roommates homeless almost every weekend, and sometimes during the week. After a while, his roommates protested against his behaviour. "They just won’t give me the privacy I need with my girlfriend, bro. Please lend me your house," he requested, and I agreed.

The following morning, he was at my door knocking persistently. I almost thought it was the FBI, and like in movies, thoughts of rushing through the backdoor seized my mind. But hey, I live in a tiny bedsitter that doesn't even have a window, let alone a backdoor. So, I let him in. He started rumbling about how he wants to get busy with his girlfriend, and I should therefore find errands to run between 2pm and 4pm. I agreed to his request. A second mistake. At exactly 1.58pm, I started vacating my premises. At around 5pm, I realised that Larry hadn't called me. I texted him, but the only thing I got was one grey tick. I couldn't call because I didn’t want to burn the picture. At 6pm, I made my way to my room. I now understood why his roommates were done giving in to his requests. I knocked at my door, gently at first and then more incessantly when nobody responded. I could see Larry's fake Timberland shoes outside, meaning he was still in there. I decided to just open and get in since I had spare keys.

"You can't knock?" Larry exclaimed as he quickly threw a bedsheet over himself. Thankfully, the windowless room was so dark that I couldn't see properly. I dangled my spare key in the air. He put on his green trouser then pulled me aside. "Bro, how comes my girlfriend knows your sockets don't work?" he asked me. "What do you mean?" I quipped. "I was just about to charge my phone when she said that those sockets are faulty. And indeed they are. How did she know? eeeh? You know my girl Irene?" he whispered. "Wait, what? Irene is your girlfriend?" I retorted. I switched on the lights only to be assaulted by the most unpleasant sight. There she was. Irene, my girlfriend of one year, was lying in my bed, covered in my bedsheet, looking extremely confused and ashamed. What is life?