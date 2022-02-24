It is you, girls, driving us to older women

Campus love is a dog from hell. Infatuation and lust scurry around like persistent bedbugs. Like Julius Yego wannabes, girls keep throwing spears at male comrade’s exhausted hearts. I think they are made with Jik because even when you are done trying for love, they can bleach your blackened perspective of love to a blinding white.

In primary school, you wore with pride your cowboy undies that made you feel like Nicolas Cage. You loved your crash, a classmate, more than Museveni loves the Ugandan seat of power. Sadly, in her eyes, you were like kales during pay day. She hardly noticed you. Then you got news that she was going out with Polycarp, the big-headed rascal from the nearby high school.

You forced your brain to remember as close to nothing about her as possible as you joined high school. There you met this new girl with caramel skin and chatoyant eyes, and the chemistry you felt around her could not be balanced in any equation. You duly obeyed the force of gravity and fell hard in love with her. Only for her to shatter your heart to smithereens, leaving you a patient yet your childhood dream was to be a doctor. She claimed you were only good at washing your uniform and off she ran to the open arms of a campus dude. As crestfallen as a hawker who’s failed to maintain eye contact with a passenger, you focused on your studies.

Fast forward to campus. The series of unfortunate love events are still stuck on you like a gambler to an online betting app. The most recent ordeal hurts to the bone marrow. To date, it still cuts through you like a blunt saw on a cold day. You were just getting to know this girl who seemed to bathe with milk and honey. You saw her as your wife. Your vehicle of affection was moving on swiftly until it got a puncture from her requests. Your meagre Helb cash wouldn’t sate her lofty demands. Then when she had cleared your account, she ditched you. You later heard that she was now chilling with the big boys (read sponsors), and had relocated to one of those apartments which you only dream of when high.

Dating has been excruciating. In the subject of love, you are an expert. Ndeithi, your friend, came to school driving a Mark X today. You were all curious. He said he got himself a sugar mummy and it has been soft life ever since. Unlike the campus girls, Ndeithi says, the mummy is understanding, loving and a great provider. You piously look at him like a Catholic priest does a confessor. Deep down you are thinking, is it right to seek love from older women? Especially now that campus girls are drawn to sponsors like bees to nectar?



