IT guru presents Kisumu’s best talents to the world

Kizito Omollo, 35, born and raised in Kisumu, is a digital marketing strategist and co-founder of Youth Village Kenya, an online portal that offers a chance to young people to network and find opportunities in the career world. The father of one is also the co-founder of Koko Media, an online marketing company in Kisumu, and an official of Rotary Club.

What is the inspiration behind Youth Village Kenya?

Youth form a huge percentage of Kenya’s population. The youth demography is the fastest in adopting trends, new technology and networking.

The Youth Village Kenya initiative focuses on matters of youth education, employment, entrepreneurship, entertainment, technology, sports, agriculture and above all, sharing inspiring success stories to motivate and add value to the youth.

What opportunities does the platform offer to young people?

We believe that you succeed by helping others succeed. Through Youth Village Kenya, we link youth to jobs, apprenticeship, internship, bursaries, international scholarships and other opportunities for them to unleash their given talents, abilities, dreams and aspirations.

What does it take to be a digital marketer?

It's a competitive space whereby we run marketing campaigns for clients. We create strategic messages that capture the goals of the client and push the messages through various digital media platforms as we manage their performance to ensure that there’s a return on investment.

For starters, on a shoestring budget, one needs a smartphone or a personal computer, data bundles as tools of trade. On the strategic part, be creative, learn to monitor online engagement and have good communication skills.

What are some of the opportunities in the digital marketing space?

The opportunities in the digital space keep increasing. More doors are opening for specialists in career fields such as digital marketing strategy, content creation, search engine optimisation, content marketing, brand management, social media community management, blogging among others.

Any challenges you encounter in line of duty?

I would say competition. Most companies hire digital marketers from Nairobi as their headquarters are based there. This makes it difficult for Koko Media, which operates in Kisumu, to tap the big brands.

Name a few brands you have worked with.

Google Digital Skills for Africa and Africa 118 -a marketing agency who are Google Partners are some of them. Another is Tingg Chama Chat - an all-in-one seamless payment platform that makes it easy to do business across Africa- one merchant at a time.

As an internet entrepreneur, what needs to be done to create a more enabling environment?

The biggest problem that the youth face is access to credit facilities.

The government has tried to provide funds through initiatives such Youth Enterprise Fund, Uwezo Fund and the 30 per cent access to government procurements, but more needs to be done to give youth access to hussle-free and friendly requirements to startup companies.

The tech sector, especially, should have a dedicated fund to spur it. This will in turn create more jobs and ensure even wealth distribution among young people.

You are also passionate about charity, tell us about that.

I tapped into the passion of giving from my parents. Coincidentally, I found myself in Rotary, a family of people from different backgrounds; businessmen, doctors, engineers, artists, mechanics, religious leaders, among others who know the true meaning of giving and its impact on the communities.

I also had the opportunity to serve as the president of the Rotary Club of Kisumu for the year 2020/2021.

What projects did you undertake as Rotary president? Any other roles you have played?

I was elected and installed during the Covid-19 pandemic, hence our activities were more focused on helping the communities to cope with the pandemic-related challenges.

We set up handwashing and sanitation stations and distributed food to more than 1,000 families affected by the backflow of Lake Victoria in Nyando (Kisumu) and Uyoma (Siaya).

I was recently appointed an assistant governor in the Western Region clubs of Rotary District 9212 that consists of Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and South Sudan.

Being passionate about the youth, what are your aspirations for them?

I have trained thousands of young people on digital skills through the Google Digital Skills for Africa program.

I’m still on a mission to mobilise, organise and empower young people with practical skills to create more impact in their communities.

Advice to young entrepreneurs?