Ask HR: Is it true that CEOs use HR managers to sack staff at will?

Is it true that Human Resources managers have been used as proxies by CEOs to implement acts such as unlawful contract termination? If so, how do you manage that?

Ideally, HR managers should have a thorough understanding of labour laws so that they can manage all HR processes including talent acquisition, development and exits within the confines of the Kenyan employment laws. They should also be able to challenge the CEO with facts, while demonstrating fairness to employees in all decisions concerning them. They should not be used to frustrate staff by terminating them unlawfully. In case of litigation, they are expected to demonstrate that they acted in the best interest of the employer and employee. It is a tough balancing act but it must happen. The Employment Act clearly stipulates the processes to be followed during termination.

Termination because of non-performance must be supported by documented discussions on performance improvement plans, agreed and signed off by both the employee and the manager. The process should be conducted in a transparent manner and demonstrate good will by agreeing on a reasonable number of objectives to be achieved within three to six months. An employee should never be terminated because of poor performance without being given a chance to improve. If they don’t improve, they should be given an opportunity to defend themselves through a disciplinary hearing where they are allowed to come with a witness.

Where certain roles cease to exist due to restructuring, the law requires that the employer reports the reason for termination to the Ministry of Labour and union when applicable, before effecting the exits after one month, and to adhere to other provisions included the Employment Act. In such a case, the HR practitioner should provide guidance to the CEO and not vice versa.

Summary dismissal is also provided for in the law. The major difference with summary dismissal is that the employee is not paid in lieu of notice. The employee must also be taken through a disciplinary process before the decision to dismiss is taken. In instances where the employer does not adhere to due process, employers can be forced to pay 12 months' pay for unfair termination. HR practitioners must defend themselves against rogue CEOs by documenting their advice. They should also be members of an association so that they can learn the best industry practice from peers. They should argue with facts and not emotions. Succumbing to the pressure of the CEO will taint their professionalism and hence destroy their career and reputation among HR professionals.