Is it fair for employers to ban religious meetings in the workplace?

My employer has a zero tolerance to religious beliefs. There is no written policy, but we had planned to conduct prayers during break or early morning, but were denied. I regret leaving my former job where we had freedom to gather and pray during break. Is this a common practice in the market? How can we plead our case with the management?





Like your former employer, most employers are flexible and create an environment that allows their staff to connect with their spiritual beliefs even at work, not because it is mandated by law, but out of duty of care for their employees, endeavouring to provide a work environment that meets their needs as much as possible. Sometimes this is granted as a retention strategy, while others go further to allow, acknowledging that such prayers are not just for the employees but extend to the business and colleagues. Further, religious beliefs are recognised within our laws and several public holidays declared by our government are granted on religious basis. Indeed, employers do allow dress code based on religious beliefs, and grant time off on special occasions on the same basis. Thus, pursuing a further dialogue with your employer on this matter is better than regretting your career move.

Start by following up with the person you spoke with, and handle everything professionally. Do not listen to hearsay. Since there are no written guidelines on this, you have an opportunity to raise this as a welfare matter. Just like the way different like-minded people gather to advance an agenda, denying this request on religious basis sounds discriminatory. Some concerns I have heard employers express arise from time management, where those participating may prioritise this more than work activities preceding the meeting time; such as rushing from meetings, or carrying on beyond allowed time. Others could be around compromising the peace of other colleagues if worship is too loud. Could there be a discriminatory practice, where your employers are more tolerant of other religions? Or perhaps a previous group that abused the privilege leading them to be reluctant on your request. My point is, be proactive by anticipating what may be working against you so that you are well equipped as you pursue the matter further.