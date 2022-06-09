Is HR really your friend?
In common parlance, the Human Resource (HR) department exists to protect the interests of the employees and intervene in case of workplace misconduct and pay dispute.
Employees often turn to HR as a safer option to solve their work and life predicaments, than their direct bosses.
But there are many cases where employees felt shortchanged after opening up to their employer.
With the HR normally torn between addressing employees’ issues vis-à-vis those of the management, the notion is that the scale often would tilt in favour of the leadership.
So, are employees deluded to believe that the HR exists to protect their interests?
Losing battle
Most organisations make new employees believe that the HR squarely exist for them, therefore, creating the misconception that if they turn to the employer, their issues will always be heard and resolved their way.
According to Dr Gena Cox, Florida-based organisational psychologist, there is a misconception from employees that the main function of HR is to support them at all times, which is not true since they also have the organisation’s interests at heart.
If the balance of power is skewed towards the management in the organisation, employees may fail to get the outcome they are seeking and at the end of it, find themselves in a losing battle.
A key relationship
As much as companies move towards change, employees need to remember that the job of HR goes beyond offering sympathy and support to building strong relationships that augment growth and productivity.
There is a very thin line between social friendship and professional camaraderie. Don’t be surprised if the comment HR makes about you being a valued employee was said when you were socialising in the office.
He or she might have worn the hat of friendship and not that of a boss.
HR is technically in place to support the needs of employees and their bigger purpose is to keep them motivated so that they can remain productive and loyal to the company.
Hence, when an employee raises an issue, HR’s first thought would be “How do I minimise the impact of this to the entire organisation?”
The response may seem highly insensitive to an employee when in reality, HR is looking at the bigger picture that would foster growth within the company.
Never assume HR is your career coach
Human Resource exists to serve the interests of the company, they’re not employee coaches, counselors or representatives.
Most employees mistake HR to be a career coach, such that when issues emerge with their boss or co-workers, they think the employer is the best person to resolve it.
The moment an employee raises a concern or grievance, it is documented on their file, which means he or she has the immediate potential to interrupt the workplace harmony.
Final thoughts
Employees need to understand HR’s role in solving problems at work. Don’t assume they always have your back in tough times and instead, get adequate coaching on how to engage with the HR office effectively.