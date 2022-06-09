Is HR really your friend?

HR is technically in place to support the needs of employees and their bigger purpose is to keep them motivated so that they can remain productive and loyal to the company.

Hence, when an employee raises an issue, HR’s first thought would be “How do I minimise the impact of this to the entire organisation?”

The response may seem highly insensitive to an employee when in reality, HR is looking at the bigger picture that would foster growth within the company.

Never assume HR is your career coach

Human Resource exists to serve the interests of the company, they’re not employee coaches, counselors or representatives.

Most employees mistake HR to be a career coach, such that when issues emerge with their boss or co-workers, they think the employer is the best person to resolve it.

The moment an employee raises a concern or grievance, it is documented on their file, which means he or she has the immediate potential to interrupt the workplace harmony.

Final thoughts

Employees need to understand HR’s role in solving problems at work. Don’t assume they always have your back in tough times and instead, get adequate coaching on how to engage with the HR office effectively.