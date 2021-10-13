Is exercise stressing you out? Try these 5 strategies

Exercising has numerous health benefits, but getting desired results out of your workout routine isn’t always that obvious. Here is how to ensure you get the most out of your time at the gym.

Set goals

To echo the words of American author, Zig Ziglar, if you aim at nothing, you will hit it every time. Before starting your fitness journey, write down your goals. Perhaps you want to lose weight, add mass, build more muscles or even define the muscles you have. Once you have identified your goal, commit to not quitting until you have achieved the target, and do not settle for anything less. Without a goal in mind, when exercising becomes tough, which it will, it is easy for you to quit. A goal helps to establish discipline.

Have a training programme

Once you have established why you want to exercise, it is important to get a programme that will allow you to get your desired results. For instance, rugby players have very different training programmes compared to marathon runners because of their desired end result. Additionally, if you’ve already started going to the gym, you might have experienced days where you go to the gym, and you just don’t feel like training at all or you don’t even know how to train so you simply do a little bit of everything or nothing at all. A programme helps you avoid all this as you will know beforehand what you will be doing on specific days. Change your training programme after eight to 12 weeks.

Learn proper technique for each exercise

Exercising and training in general is done with longevity in mind. You don’t want to train in a manner that will result in injuries. To ensure you get the most out of the exercise you’re doing, learn how to perform the exercise correctly and the target muscle for the exercise you are performing. This can be learnt from trainers, other experienced fitness enthusiasts or even educational videos online.

Eat right

In fitness circles, it is often said that muscles are built in the gym, but revealed in the kitchen, to show how important diet is to your fitness goals. Depending on your fitness goal, find a diet that will help you to achieve your desired goal. Without a proper diet, you’ll find that as much as you exercise to the best of your ability, you still don’t get your desired outcome. Achieving your fitness goals requires that you check both your exercise and diet. Do not ignore your diet.