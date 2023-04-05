Is diversity and inclusion really that important?

As a line manager I think diversity is being overstated in the modern workplace. Is it really worth the attention it gets? It seems more about recognising differences among minorities, even where such differences violate my values. How should one handle this?

Depending on the environment in which it is applied, the term diversity shelters a family of definitions conveying the general idea of variety. At the workplace, it represents the practice or quality of including people from a range of different backgrounds. Many consider a diverse workplace to be an inclusive environment that provides equal rights and opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender, colour, age, ethnicity, physical ability, sexual orientation, geography, and religious beliefs among other attributes.

A diverse workplace acknowledges differences among employees and leverages the potential that such differences bring to organisations. It is not merely about recognising minorities. A narrow interpretation of diversity would indeed stop at pitting minorities against the majority. It is a ‘both’ not an ‘either or’ proposition.

Yes, there is value in embracing diversity. A diverse workplace could contribute to increased productivity in an organisation. Diversity of talent represents a broader range of skills and experiences amongst colleagues which can increase the potential for increased productivity. Furthermore, the opportunity for greater creativity increases as colleagues from various backgrounds work together, bringing different perspectives to bear on solutions to organisational challenges.

In an increasingly global world, a diverse range of cultures within the workplace allows organisations to resonate better with the nuances of a global marketplace. In addition, organisations that embrace diversity are often perceived in better light by potential employees and customers, among other stakeholders. Embracing diversity therefore can promote a positive reputation, attract talent as well as a more diverse client base.

Although you have not made clear which workplace minorities and differences you specifically refer to, embracing diversity requires colleagues including line managers to be more tolerant of each other’s differences. It does not require you to mimic or adopt the beliefs, attitudes, or attributes of those who subscribe to ways of life that are different from yours. Rather than attempt to mute diversity of which you are part, consider focusing on your ability to embrace it.