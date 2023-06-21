Inspired by the death of my friends, I now offer first aid classes

Groups of boda boda cyclists donning reflective jackets stream into the Othaya Youth Empowerment Centre in Nyeri County.

The premises hosts a community digital training hub and a government office. But none of the cyclists is seeking such services.

They are attending a first-aid training class which is conducted thrice yearly by 28-year-old social worker Lordrick Wangui at a hall in the compound.

The nine-hour lesson involves teaching the riders how to examine a casualty, ensure scene safety, control bleeding and trauma, treat bruises or burns, the proper ways of dressing a wound, and how to handle fractures and incidents of choking.

The lessons are free and involve all motorcyclists in Othaya constituency.

Lordrick, a National Youth Service (NYS) graduate, started the classes in 2019 through his community based organisation dubbed Generation Youth which is registered under the National Youth Council.

He was inspired to start the sessions after he lost four of his friends to a road accident on the Karima- Gatugi highway in Othaya.

The accident, which involved a public service vehicle and a motorcycle, occurred just a few metres from his home.

“I felt bad knowing that I could have helped my friends if only I was near the scene of the accident,” he says, adding that on that day, he was in Nairobi.

He believes the casualties died due to poor handling of the injuries. Some died at the scene while others perished on the way to hospital.

“After the tragedy, I resolved to equip my community with basic first aid skills to prepare them for such accidents in future,” he says.

Lordrick had taken first-aid training as a complimentary course at the NYS where he was studying plant mechanics.

When he failed to secure employment after graduating, he ventured into dairy farming before finally settling on community social work.

“I chose to train motorcyclists because they are normally the first responders in almost every accident scene – be it a road accident, house fire or a fainting incident, which is common in big gatherings,” he says.

Road accidents are a big headache for the country as statistics by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show that 19,285 victims were involved in road accidents between the months of January and November 2022.

Starting an organisation that offers free first-aid training was the biggest challenge for him, he says, as he was unemployed and proceeds from his dairy farming business were only enough to cater for his basic needs.

“Nevertheless, I wrote a proposal to the Kenya Red Cross Society requesting the organisation to support me in offering first-aid training to motorcyclists in my area,” he explains. The organisation agreed to offer the training sessions at subsidised rates.

“While it costs Sh3,000 for an individual to be trained on first-aid skills by the Kenya Red Cross Society, the organisation agreed to charge me Sh2,500 per individual.

“The Kenya Red Cross Society also agreed to provide me with first-aid kits which I distribute to my students, and two trainers to assist me with the classes,” he explains.

To pay the Sh2,500 required of him, Lordrick says that he depends on donations from friends and well-wishers.

At times, he has been forced to postpone the classes due to insufficient funds. When MyNetwork attended one of his classes on April 29, we learnt that the training had previously been deferred due to inadequate funds.

“I had not raised enough money to train the 75 motorcyclists who had registered for the class,” he explains. Besides the training fee, Lordrick says he also has to buy food and snacks which are provided in between the classes.

“I cannot ignore the fact that my students have to forgo their jobs to attend the classes which take almost the whole day,” he says.

It is because of these financial constraints that he conducts the training only thrice a year. The next training is set for later this month.

Since he started three years ago, his organisation has trained 452 bodaboda cyclists. His goal is to train at least 1,000 cyclists from different constituencies in Nyeri by the end of this year.

Interested motorcyclists normally reach out to the organisation through their associations. Lordrick says that he rotates the classes in the four wards of Othaya to give each boda boda association a chance to attend the classes.

After the training, the cyclists get certificates from the Kenya Red Cross Society and a first aid kit which is shared in every group of 50 members of an association.

“We also give them contacts of ambulances so that they can get help when they are not able to reach us on the phone,” he says.

The few trained cyclists in the constituency now act as trainers in their associations and are tasked with teaching the rest of the group members.

Last year, about 100 boda boda cyclists trained by the Community Based Organisation were hired by the Kenya Red Cross Society as volunteers during the funeral of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Lordrick says that the engagement, which was one of his biggest achievements, provided his students with an opportunity to put his lessons to practice.