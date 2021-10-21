Inside the mind of an AI engineer

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • To acquire knowledge in the various fields I have interests in, I employ several techniques.


  • First, I read at least three articles on data science and artificial intelligence every day and one book on the subjects every month.


  • Secondly, I learn by applying what I have learnt in my day to day work at Smart Applications, and I also learn from my colleagues.

Dennis Kevogo is a trained and certified Artificial Intelligence(AI) engineer, and the head of the analytics function at Smart Applications Group. Additionally, he is a senior data science tutor at Predictive Analytics Lab and a member of YouthSpark Pan African Association. 

