Inside the mind of a cardio surgeon

By  Daisy Okoti

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When I was nine, one of my cousins who was expectant went into labour when I was alone with her.
  • I managed to get help from two elderly ladies who, after overcoming some minor complications, successfully delivered the baby.
  • I wished that I would never again find myself in a situation where I am unable to help someone facing a life threatening condition.

Dr Ogutu is a Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi. He holds a degree in human medicine, a diploma in emergency medicine and is a specialist in adult cardiac surgery.

