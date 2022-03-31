In this industry, promise only what you can deliver

Joseph Mbitu, 32, is the founder of Top Guarantees Limited(TGL), a non-bank financial services company.

“We have three arms: The trade finance arm facilitates issuance of bank guarantees for our customers using our accounts. Secondly, we provide insurance services. Thirdly, we give loans of between Sh3,000 and Sh30,000 to micro-businesses,” he says.

He clarifies that TGL is not a digital lender, “We have to visit the customer, assess the business, do the appraisal, get a guarantor and then dispatch the money.”

His journey started in 2014 when he landed his first job in a bank, a job he held for five years and which opened his eyes to his great potential.

“I worked in the Trade Finance department where we handled tender instruments. For any tender that is worth Sh10 million and above, it is a requirement by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) that it is accompanied by a bank security. When a customer comes in, it was my job to take them through the process of acquiring these documents,” the Moi University Business Management graduate explains.

After five years of employment, aged 29, it was time for Joseph to fly on his own.

“I wanted to be on my own, experience my own limits and the adventure of starting something new. The numbers were really good so I thought if I got a quarter of those clients, I would be a step closer to financial independence.

“The challenge was, for one to become a bank agent who can facilitate the issuance of bank guarantees, I needed to have tangible collateral. I did not have that,” he says.

He put on hold his plan to fly solo for a while and looked for other like-minded partners who shared his dream and had the collateral.

“I got four partners and we incorporated a company called Too Good Limited in October 2018. I became the managing director until early last year when I was ready to fully launch on my own,” he says.

The experience as managing director saw him build rapport with highly placed individuals at different banks and getting collateral became easier.

“I was able to negotiate with the little capital I had acquired as MD. To become an agent, you are given limits of the value of instruments you can access. Your risk is measured and limits set,” he says. This experience taught him the importance of networking.

His biggest challenge is the stiff competition his organisation faces from well-established agents because they are able to negotiate for better terms with banks.

“These companies can deposit up to Sh100million in a bank and this gives them an edge over us who are just starting out. Matching what they offer is a challenge. The issue of taxes is another challenge. As a small organisation, taxes are high for us. I have 10 employees and this year I have 10 interns who are on three-month contracts,” he says.

Being an entrepreneur during the pandemic period also presents its unique set of challenges.

“We were hit hard by the pandemic. People were working from home and with the restrictions, it was difficult to get new clients. But through the networks that we have built in the market, our clients were able to locate us. We connected through social media, interacted with our clients and served them virtually,” he says.

Another major challenge they have is the overhead costs such as rent which are quite expensive. For a very small office space in the Central Business District, he pays Sh70,000 every month. And this is not a cost he can get rid of by, for example, moving his business online.

“For this kind of business, you need a physical location where customers can connect with you, make inquiries and be served. This makes our operational costs expensive,” he says.

If you want to get into his line of business, you have to be a dreamer, have high integrity and be good at building networks.

“If you have issues of integrity, your reputation in the market will be ruined. Secondly, promise what you are able to deliver, do not overpromise. Customers are approached by many people who offer the same services as you. They need to know they can count on you,” he advices.

And if you are an entrepreneur setting out in any other field, he offers the following advice: