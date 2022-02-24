In the footsteps of Lionel Messi

1. How did you get into football?

I started developing interest when I was seven years old while playing with other children in Kitui. I was selected to represent my school, Mutanda Primary, in the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association national games and this is where my love for the game was cemented. I started looking at football as a career and not just a hobby. When I joined high school I used the experience and knowledge I had gathered from the national ball games and ended up leading my team in inter-school games, including the National and East African high school competitions where we always finished within the top 10 positions. Although we never won any trophies, the experience was the preparation I needed to launch my career in football.





2. What are your thoughts on Harambee Starlets missed opportunity to appear at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon)?

First of all, I was a bit disappointed when I didn’t get the call up to be part of the provisional squad because of an injury. It has always been my dream to feature in continental competitions. But, perhaps I wasn’t meant to be part of this year’s competition I now have more time to continue sharpening my skills. The Harambee Starlets debacle was definitely a big blow to the players. Most of us rely on such tournaments for exposure to scouts from different parts of the world who in turn give us better opportunities outside the country. It was very heartbreaking to see women’s football take the back seat again, suffering from poor decisions made by the administrators. But, our spirits are not broken. We will get back in shape and, hopefully, play in the next Awcon and even Women’s World Cup.





3. What has been your lowest moment in your pro football journey?

I’m still pretty young in professional football but one that still hurts me is when we lost 10-9 in post-match penalties to Ulinzi Starlets in the final match of the inaugural Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Super-Cup last year. That day, victory was so close yet so far. It was a very disappointing loss, one that I will never forget.



4. Why have you been missing in action in the ongoing 2021/22 league? And what are your thoughts on Thika Queens performance so far?

I injured my knee during training in November last year and the doctor advised me to stay away from the pitch for at least two months. That was very heartbreaking news for me as I was very excited about this season, especially considering the fact that we had a title to defend.





5. What is your message to other upcoming female football players?

I would tell them to be patient. Local football is not yet fully professional and they might be forced to look for income elsewhere to sustain themselves. However, they still need to show commitment to the game and stay inspired either by monitoring other talented players or following more developed leagues and tournaments. This will make them aware of the challenges affecting players so that when called upon to make things better, they can easily suggest solutions. Playing football is like any other career, it has its ups and downs but the passion for the game always outweighs the challenges.