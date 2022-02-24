In the footsteps of Lionel Messi

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rachael Muema Otolo, 23, features for Kenya Women’s Premier League champions Thika Queens.
  • Kamwaro, as she is nicknamed by her teammates, has four years of experience playing in the national league.
  • She is the second born in a family of five siblings.
  • Last season, Rachael scored eight goals for her team,13 less than season’s top scorer Mwanahalima Adam. 
  • She was born and raised in Mutanda village, Kitui County, and played both handball and football at Nginda Girls High School.
  • She is hoping to get a scholarship through football to study arts and design in college.
  • Rachael was part of the Kenya Women’s national team squad that participated in the Turkish Women’s Cup in Istanbul in 2020.
  • Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is her idol. 

1.  How did you get into football?
I started developing interest when I was seven years old while playing with other children in Kitui. I was selected to represent my school, Mutanda Primary, in the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association national games and this is where my love for the game was cemented. I started looking at football as a career and not just a hobby. When I joined high school I used the experience and knowledge I had gathered from the national ball games and ended up leading my team in inter-school games, including the National and East African high school competitions where we always finished within the top 10 positions. Although we never won any trophies, the experience was the preparation I needed to launch my career in football.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.