In tennis, love is all you need

Albert Njogu is the reigning Rwanda Open Tennis Men Singles champion. Albert, who is unseeded, dethroned top-seeded Ismail Changawa 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the all-Kenyan final played on the clay courts of the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) Ecology Tennis Club in December 2022. He had a career-high of 308 in singles in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Ranking in February 2019. His most recent success was during the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour Ocean Blue Open when he won the doubles title with Derick Ominde on March 19, 2023.

What is your motto?

Live by faith, not by sight. What I mean by this is that nothing will come smoothly or be handed on a silver platter. To achieve or succeed in anything, I have to face and overcome some difficulties. My strategy is to always avoid focusing too much on the hardships. I keep my eyes not on the challenges, but on the goals I need to achieve.

Where did this tennis journey start?

No one inspired me to start playing. I just attended a training session one day at Golf Course Academy in Dagoretti and when the coach, Veronica Osogo, saw how I played, she got so impressed. I was five years old at the time. She asked for my mum’s number from my teacher and that’s how I started.

Why do you like playing tennis so much?

This game has given me a lot of exposure, which I couldn’t have otherwise gotten. Through it, I have met different people and experienced different cultures. Tennis has also shaped me mentally by showing me that if I don't give up, if I stay focused on my goals, I can achieve a lot. It has also helped me improve my social skills, especially when I interact with people from different countries.

Do you have a nickname? What do you like about it?

I don’t have one but my last name means a lot to me. "Njogu" in the Kikuyu language means an elephant. Elephants are very big and strong animals, and the name is a constant reminder that I need to be strong in order to conquer every challenge I face. I believe I am living up to my name because in my matches, I always fight until the last minute. I train so hard every day, on and off the court, so that I can get everything right and reduce the possibility of mistakes.

The first ever public tennis courts are coming up at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani. Do you think the facility will improve the game in any way?

New courts will not change the sport. It is only the people at the helm of Tennis Kenya who can improve things. I mean everyone, from Tennis Kenya president to the person manning the administration desk. These people should organise tournaments so that both the young and senior players can get the necessary exposure, and so that we can be well prepared for annual competitions. Areas that need fixing are many, but we need to start with the basics.

What are the most memorable moments in your career so far?

Reaching the third round of singles at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, ranks as my highest moment. I defeated Togolese Bernard Alipoe-Tchotchodji 6-4, 6-0 in the first round and Christian Saidi Otupio from DR Congo 6-1, 6-3 in the second round before losing 6-4, 6-3 against Moroccan Lamine Ouahab in the third round. That was the toughest tournament I have ever competed in and the fact that I reached the third round felt like a great achievement for me.

Tell us about your lowest moments in tennis…

Every time I lose in a final match is a low moment for me. I have lost in many finals, including in Junior Grade tournaments. I once lost to Hungarian Peter Sallay and Burundian Abdoul Shakur in Nairobi. Losing at home was hard, but I thank God I have a supportive family.

There are people out there who see you as their role model in tennis. What advice do you have for them?

Challenges will always be there, but you need to face them instead of running away from them.