In pursuit of a mega jackpot

They told us campus folk to stop whining so much about being broke and look for side hustles, so we looked and looked and found respite in the guile game of odds and probability – betting. Armed with our mobile phones, we are determined to combat the Young, Dumb and Broke phase, and betting sites are our chosen escape. With the pressure to omoka constantly on our shoulders, we are keen to make at least Sh5,000 daily. Only, we don’t know exactly how.

On this balmy Saturday, we are in our bedsitter beating stories and debating whether former president Kibaki owned a chicken coop…the way he loved to use the phrase mavi ya kuku! No wonder under his regime it seemed like the economy was being grown under potent manure. My friend Theophilus was bent fully over a 32-page exercise book looking like a low-budget David Ndii, analysing odds and predicting nondescript games in faraway countries I have never heard of. Last week he won a whopping Sh5,000 and spoilt us like a sponsor does his naive campus girl, and that earned him the name Kiongos. He has since elevated his title to Serial Gambler. He dances to the tunes of Odibets, gobbles down Sportspesa for lunch and goes to sleep with his screen still on the Betika site.

Apart from gambling, Theo is also the treasurer of the Western Students Association. He had collected some money for a trip from members who didn’t think he would be tempted to “eat” it as is characteristic of members of his tribe.

“Guys, I have placed a sure bet and I promise you, if all goes well, the difference between Wanjigi and I will only be our names,” he declared, interrupting our banter. I stared at him with Muite eyes and asked where he had gotten the money to place the bet as we had just had KDF and water for lunch due to biting brokenness. Kumbe, Theo had diverted the group's money, sure that he would pay it back after winning, and use the profit to buy a new Fifa PS5. How much? Sh24,500.

“Life is about taking risks,” was his response to the worried stares we gave him following the revelation.

As we trooped in to the video hall to watch the Afcon contest between Senegal and Egypt, Theo walked next to me, sweating like a grazing Christmas goat.

By half time of the game, Theo was smiling from ear to ear as he had bagged six out of the seven games he had wagered on. The final between Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah was to be the deciding factor. Soon, we would know whether or not his bank account would grow by half a million. We were on edge throughout the game, bearing in mind the prize that awaited us, and the dire consequences Theo would have to face if things went south.

By the time the final whistle went off, Theo's blood pressure had skyrocketed. The Association’s money had drowned and disappeared. We followed his hunched shoulders silently, not realising our feet were leading us to Kemau’s Keg joint. We had sorrows to drown.