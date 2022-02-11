In pursuit of a mega jackpot

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Thomas Bosire

Journalism student

Moi University

What you need to know:

  • By the time the final whistle went off, Theo's blood pressure had skyrocketed.


  • The Association’s money had drowned and disappeared. We followed his hunched shoulders silently, not realising our feet were leading us to Kemau’s Keg joint.


  • We had sorrows to drown.

They told us campus folk to stop whining so much about being broke and look for side hustles, so we looked and looked and found respite in the guile game of odds and probability – betting. Armed with our mobile phones, we are determined to combat the Young, Dumb and Broke phase, and betting sites are our chosen escape. With the pressure to omoka constantly on our shoulders, we are keen to make at least Sh5,000 daily. Only, we don’t know exactly how. 

