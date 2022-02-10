In content creation, focus on coming up with a good idea

  • My breakthrough came early last year. By then, I had uploaded six inspirational stories.


  • I was being consistent with the content and that earned me some loyal fans who kept returning and sharing my content with others.


  • I remember waking up one morning and wondering, “What is happening?” It was a big pleasant surprise to receive thousands of views.

It is so interesting to finally put a face to your name…

