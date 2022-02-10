In content creation, focus on coming up with a good idea

It is so interesting to finally put a face to your name…

I get that a lot. People are always curious to know the person behind my channel. I decided long ago that I was not going to be part of the stories. I would rather work behind the scenes. Because of the nature of stories that we tell, I thought it wise to have the interviewees own the story. Before the beginning of every shoot, I guide them on this monologue style of storytelling.

What inspired your channel and the choice of stories you share?

My work involves working with different organisations to produce stories and documentaries. About a decade ago, I told a story of young women in Langata prison. Towards the end of 2020, I received a message from someone asking after one of the women I had covered. I later learnt that the woman had been released from prison and reintegrated into society. We connected and I requested that she shares her story with me. That was the beginning of Shared Moments with Justus. However, after producing the story, I was hesitant to upload it online because I did not have any other stories, so I shelved it for months as I worked on producing more.

Most content creators talk of a breakthrough moment or that one video that blows up the internet. Tell us about yours...

That moment for me came early last year. By then, I had uploaded six inspirational stories. I was being consistent with the content and that earned me some loyal fans who kept returning and sharing my content with others. I remember waking up one morning and wondering, “What is happening?” It was a big pleasant surprise to receive thousands of views.

Before, I used to share tutorials and I would call it a miracle if I got more than 100 views on any uploaded video. What I have learnt is that having a niche and sticking to it matters a lot.

In just two years, you have amassed more than 60,000 subscribers. To what do you credit your success?

I have a team of six that I work with and we are very meticulous. We always ensure that the video quality, sound and lighting is of high quality. Also, I am very intentional about the kind of guests I invite. I bring ordinary people with inspiring stories of transformation. Our viewers connect with these stories and this has helped the channel grow.

Is that your full time job?

No, this is something I do part time. Although I get to earn passive income from the channel, I see it as a form of ministry, you know, to positively impact lives. I say this because there is so much that goes into the production of these stories. I occasionally have to dig deep into my pockets.

Online spaces such as YouTube are getting a lot of attention nowadays. What are some of the things you wish you knew before venturing into it?

One of the questions that people ask me is whether one can make money on YouTube, and how much? To this, I respond that one can make a lot of money but like other ventures, you need to have a strategy and work hard. It’s naïve to start such a platform with money as your main goal. You have to think things through and share content that is relatable.

What is the most important thing one should have before getting into content creation?

No matter the platform on which you intend to publish your content, you need an idea. This matters even more than equipment. With a good idea, you will be able to navigate the challenge of getting proper equipment. I have seen people get into online story telling spaces without technical or any form of media training, but because they had a strong and unique idea, they were able to find ways to fix the loose ends. I highly recommend individuals to start with what they have, and advance as they grow.

What are some of the opportunities that the channel has opened for you?

I have managed to meet and network with people from all walks of life. I get inspired by their stories. Another major milestone is that I am part of this year’s YouTube Black Voices Fund, a multi-year commitment dedicated to spotlighting and growing Black creators and music on the platform by giving them access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube. What this means is that I get to have dedicated mentorship support from YouTube! Also, I will receive financial support.

Has it been smooth sailing for you all through?

Of course not. When you are a Startup, one of the challenges you face is access to resources. Thankfully, we have partners that have recently come on board because they believe in our vision to positively transform society. My biggest highlight for me in this journey is the story after the story. Occasionally, after we share stories on the channel, we call for support from our audience. The feedback is mostly overwhelmingly positive and this acts as a great motivator for me to push on.