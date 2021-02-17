If you study abroad, the path to success might be much longer

BY COLLINS KARIUKI

Victor Mwongera is an aerospace engineer and the head of mechanical engineering at Kenyatta University. He is also the national chairman of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

What is aerospace engineering and how is it different from aeronautical engineering? That’s a question I’ve been asked many times and it doesn’t have a neat answer. Aeronautical engineering deals primarily with vehicles that operate in the atmosphere such as planes and helicopters. It involves designing the vehicle, coming up with a user manual, instructions on maintenance and possible upgrading. Aerospace engineering, on the other hand, involves both the vehicles that operate in the atmosphere and outside it, such as spacecrafts, satellites, rockets and missiles. Today, these distinctions have become subjective and vary depending on the country, company culture and regulators.

What drew you to this field? I got the inspiration after attending an airshow at Wilson Airport where I had the chance to fly inside an aircraft. I was fascinated by that experience and I decided right there that I would pursue a career that involves aircrafts. Initially, I wanted to fly the aircraft, but I come from a family of engineers. No matter how much I tried to fight it, I was an engineer at heart. The course wasn’t being offered in the country, so my parents helped me enroll to Bristol University in the UK, which has a rich tradition in aeronautical and aerospace engineering.

You got your PhD before your 30th birthday. Has your persistence in education paid off? I have always been keen to pursue higher education so that I can add onto the world’s pool of knowledge. Luckily, my mentor, an engineering professor from The University of Nairobi, advised me to get all my academic certificates before I got married. He said it would be easier that way, so I have been studying nonstop from nursery school to PhD level. Still, it wasn’t all rosy. It bothered me to see my peers get their first jobs or buy their first cars and even homes while I was still in school. I constantly felt like I was being left behind.

You’ve worked for prestigious companies such as Rolls Royce and Leonardo Helicopters. Why did you return to Kenya?Working in those companies was no doubt exciting. However, I was always aware of the fact that I was in a foreign country. I really tried, but I never felt at home. Since I came back, I have realised that I utilise my skills, knowledge and experience more effectively compared to when I was in the UK. When working for established aerospace engineering companies, there are set procedures and standards for almost everything. There is little room for creative design or problem solving. But in Kenya, where the industry is new and developing, I find myself creating innovative solutions, something I would never have been able to do in the UK.

Do you think your students are capable of competing favourably against their compatriots from the UK? Certainly. Students who qualify to join our department at Kenyatta University are some of the brightest minds in the country. Young Kenyans have proven time and again that if they are provided with an enabling environment, they can thrive. I challenge organisations such as Rolls Royce and Leonardo to provide these opportunities to Kenyan youth.

Tell us a little about the Youth Enterprise Development Fund…Since its inception in 2007, the youth fund’s objective has been to create employment by supporting youth owned businesses, providing affordable credit facilities, market linkages and business services support. We recently developed the Vijana Baharia loan designed to grow youth participation in the blue economy by providing loans to enable young people afford the high costs of registration and training required. We keep looking for additional opportunities, partnerships and resources to serve the youth.

Is studying abroad better than studying in Kenya? Engineering has existed as a discipline for long in other countries. As a result, these countries have managed to develop and modify their academic programmes. However, engineers who study abroad are trained to work in that country, to achieve that country’s objectives and to fulfill the gaps in that country. Additionally, most governments will look to encourage, empower and hire local students. So, while the training might be more wholesome, building a career can be difficult for a foreign student.

However, there are some misconceptions about the engineering discipline. Most engineering students believe that they will graduate and get well-paying jobs immediately. Unfortunately, the path to success is longer. Engineers design aircrafts that carry hundreds of passengers, bridges that are used by thousands every day and buildings that can accommodate tens of thousands. Therefore, a fully trained engineer needs lots of practical training.

What would you like your students to remember you for? I have always been keen to encourage students, including those who are not in formal education. I have exposed them to industry leaders through workshops and seminars, and encouraged them to pursue their interests and ideas. I aim to change how we train engineers in this country by listening to our stakeholders’ views as well as our students. It is only by doing so that we can produce engineers who are confident of themselves and suited for the industry.

Aside from engineering, what other interests are you pursuing? I love cycling. I took it up when I was doing my PhD as a way of relaxing. Ten years afterwards, I still try to cycle as often as I can. I think it is one way of seeing our country from a different perspective. I usually cycle on roads with scenic routes like Limuru through Karura forest and around Ngong area. This always gives me a chance to appreciate our country’s beauty.