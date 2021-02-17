If you study abroad, the path to success might be much longer

Professor Victor Mwongera is an Aerospace Engineer & Head of Mechanical Engineering, at Kenyatta University.

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Aeronautical engineering deals primarily with vehicles that operate in the atmosphere such as planes and helicopters. It involves designing the vehicle, coming up with a user manual, instructions on maintenance and possible upgrading.


  • Aerospace engineering, on the other hand, involves both the vehicles that operate in the atmosphere and outside it, such as spacecrafts, satellites, rockets and missiles.

BY COLLINS KARIUKI

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.