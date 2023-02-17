ASK HR: If you enjoy the attention, then it is not harassment

I am a writer, and work from home. I enjoy remote working, perhaps because I am an introvert and tend to enjoy my own company. Lately, I have been getting distracted during virtual meetings as I keep receiving non-work related messages from two of my female colleagues. These side chats started as simple messages of checking how I am doing but have become the highlight of the meetings and are affecting my participation. As I enjoy this attention, at times I feel confused and wonder whether I am being harassed.

More and more companies have allowed their employees to work remotely. This was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some disadvantages of working remotely, just like there are advantages. Working from home provides comfort and familiarity, cuts on commuting costs, saves time and allows flexibility. However, it can also be very lonely especially if you live alone. This has brought to the fore the extent of mental challenges in Kenya. Human beings crave human interaction, therefore your colleagues’ behaviour might not be harassment but an effort to interact.

It could be their mechanism of coping with the loneliness by reaching out to you as a result of operating in isolation. Worth noting is that if your colleagues are not sharing messages that offend you, then this cannot be classified as harassment. Also, you say that you enjoy the attention, therefore this ceases to be harassment.

But it should concern you that this is affecting your participation at work, a factor that will be reflected in your performance as you might struggle to follow up your matters arising from the meeting, therefore lag behind in performance. You also seem to be encouraging the ‘harassment’ since you are an active participant.

Act by informing your colleagues that they are distracting you from your work.

I also have to wonder whether these two colleagues concentrate during the meetings if they keep sending you messages when they should be contributing to the agenda of the day. If they are both genuine friends, they would not want to jeopardise your job, and should therefore take it well when you have this conversation.

If the unwanted interruptions don’t stop, then you can consider escalating the issue to your supervisor so that both of T are cautioned against interfering with you during working hours.