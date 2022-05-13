I will bike until my last breath - varsity don

Victor Wambua, 30, is a self-taught long distance cyclist on a mission to unite Africa through cycling. The finance lecturer at the Co-operative University of Kenya bikes to and from work every day. He has inspired hundreds to join the cycling club.

1. How did you get into cycling?

Like most children, I learnt how to ride bike in the neighborhood. I drew great inspiration from my late father who was a great cyclist. I would cycle when going to the local shopping centre to buy household stuff, to fetch water, and even at times to school. As they say, the rest is history.

2. What was your cycling experience growing up?

I was born and raised in Makueni County where life was not easy for us since there was scarcity of water and food. We would walk or cycle black mamba bikes in search of water for home use and the livestock.

I embraced every life challenge I encountered with an open mind because I knew that out of it, I would build endurance. Then I came to know that cycling is a lifestyle and those who subscribe to it enjoy tremendous benefits of being fit.

3. When did you start cycling to work and what has been the experience so far?

It’s been two years since I started cycling to work . It’s fun, healthy and the best way to avoid the crazy Nairobi traffic. The Co-operative University is some miles from where I live, so it usually takes me two hours to cycle to work.

After work, I always change my official outfit and wear biking gear then begin the journey back home. My cycling routine always perplexes my colleagues. Sometimes I imagine the amount of time people waste in Nairobi traffic and wonder why they wouldn’t opt to use bicycles. Cycling is a lifestyle I have chosen to improve my general wellbeing and I will do it until my last breath.

4. What do you do when you are not at work?

That’s the ideal time to indulge in cycling, which is also my way of socialising. I always look forward to the weekends when I join other bikers in long distance rides.

Local races are a must attend for me whenever they’re being held because they’re a chance to learn from other cyclists and improve my skills. Other times, I offer free training to individuals who want to learn to cycle. I have mentored hundreds of people to join the cycling club and I intend to bring more on board. Cycling has greatly helped me expand my social network.

5. What are some of the challenges you have faced as a cyclist?

The biggest challenge I and other cyclists continue to face is the lack of dedicated lanes for biking on our roads. Sharing a road with motor vehicles is always a dangerous endeavor. Where cycling lanes exist, they have been turned into vendor stands and so, our safety as cyclists is not guaranteed.

Sometime, I fear trying to maneuver traffic, especially when I spot a careless driver. Also, few people understand the passion that drives me to cycle to work, a fulfilment that I can never equate to driving to work.

6. What have been the highlights and low moments in your cycling endeavor so far?

Emerging a winner in last year’s local race that took place on the Southern bypass and Kenyatta Road was the highlight of my cycling career. I got some prize money for Individual Time Trial (ITT). The other highlight is when I graduated from a beginner cyclist to the elite status where I could compete in local races. From this, I learnt that any dream is attainable when you believe and work on it.

My lowest moment was last year when I crashed during a race in Nakuru and broke my collarbone. The accident kept me off the bike for four months.

7. What are your thoughts on the future of cycling in Kenya?

The cycling club grew tremendously during the pandemic and the increase in the number of people taking up cycling has strengthened our voice in a way that we are now getting more invites from various biking events across Africa.

I believe that our country will soon hold a major cycling event.

8. What are your future goals?