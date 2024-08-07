I was set for a career in finance, but I now work with prisoners

Jostinah Mwang'ombe-Katana, 46, is a Senior Superintendent of Prisons attached to Shimo Borstal Institution and Boys Education Centre in Mombasa county. She has previously served at Wundanyi Women Prison, Kamae Borstal Institution (the only female facility for juvenile girls), Machakos Women Prison and Busia Women Prison in different leadership categories.

Jostina was destined for a different career path, but found a niche in correctional services. She is passionate about girl child and women empowerment, and has many awards under her belt including the Order of the Grand Warrior, 2023, Best Woman in Leadership, 2024, Woman Driver and Peace Innovation in Encountering Violent Extremism, 2023, Africa Women Empowerment Champion, 2023 and Prison Reforms Trailblazer, 2022.

"I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics both at undergraduate and postgraduate level so I should be working in the financial sector, but how I found myself in my current career is an interesting and intriguing story.

“I credit my late mother for helping me overcome stigmatisation and profiling in our community. Growing up in a village in Taita Taveta county wasn't easy. At the age of two, there was a measles outbreak and given how fatal it was back then, I pulled through, to the amazement of all.

“With no access to modern medicine, my mother used traditional methods to nurse me back to health, but instead of this being a feat worth celebrating, it became the talk of the village. There were rumours that my recovery was a result of supernatural powers.

“After surviving the measles scare, a weak immune system followed. I developed allergies practically all the time, till I was around 13. I could never join my peers in any sports activities since any intense physical activity would leave me out of breath and on verge of collapsing. I spent more time at home than in class receiving traditional treatment from my mother, and this established a special bond between me and her. We could not afford to access modern health facilities.

“Mum was both the family patriarch and matriarch in our family of nine. Not that father was a deadbeat one. While we resided in Taita Taveta, he was raising another family in Kwale, so growing up, the father figure was largely missing in my life.

“Before sitting for my KCPE, I developed numb feet and could hardly walk. Most people believed that I would fail in exams, but I performed well and joined a boarding high school where my leadership qualities began manifesting. I then proceeded to Maseno University.

“After meeting the love of my life, who is a prison officer, I felt motivated to join the correctional service. But it came at a cost. I joined the Kenya Prisons Service as a graduate wardress in the lowest cadre when many thought I was cut for a career in the banking sector. I have been in my present career for 19 years, and during this time I discovered it is not institutions that define people, but people who define institutions.

“I believe there's no inferior career, it is how we view a given career that makes the difference. I have achieved a number of milestones, including serving as a UN Expert under the Government Provided Personnel terms with UN MONUSCO in Democratic Republic of Congo field mission for two years as an advisor, mentor, and trainer on correction matters.

I was also recognised as a woman driver of peace and innovation in the Prevention and Countering of Violent Extremism by the co-chairs of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) during the UN General Assembly last year.

I have also received multiple recognitions for excellence in correction service as a Prison officer in Kenya by the President and Human Rights Watch Organisations, the Principal Secretary State Department of Correctional Services, the Commissioner General of Prisons and with a renowned Continental organisation within Africa for serving selflessly as a public servant and further speaking for the voiceless behind bars in Kenya and the world.

One of the misconceptions about correctional facilities is that they are places of punishment and that prison officers are illiterate and unprofessional given the low entry requirements. Yet prison officers are well trained professionals. Prisons should be seen be seen as arenas of life transformation and rehabilitation.

Prisons offer human beings second chances. Usually, when prisoners are set free, they face stigma back home because many have this misconception that they can never change their character.

Yet many ex-prisoners have ended up becoming morally upright members of society. Note that the process of reintegrating prisoners back in society involves escorting them to their homes where their families and the local community receives them. To help them gain a footing in life and be financially independent, they are provided with business kits and other forms for support.

Women and girls are empowered with skills in areas like organic farming, beauty therapy, decorations and events planning, catering and baking, improved jiko making, and so on.

Away from official duties, I serve as a youth mentor on personal development, job readiness and progression under Taita Taveta Youth Alliance Forum.

I also run Iron Sharpens Iron Mama Africa Initiative which was inspired by my experience working with prisons. I give talks in different forums. I believe in personal branding where the audience is the consumer, and I am the product on the shelf. You can never know what anyone is going through, and your words can ignite a spark of hope in a sad soul.