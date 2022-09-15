I want to file a petition against amorous student leaders

I wasn’t alarmed when Mokeira, my campus sweetheart, suddenly started going to student leader meetings. She was pursuing a course in political science, so I thought she wanted to have real life experience with looters of public coffers.

Every Wednesday and Sunday, they would meet up and discuss issues that ail the community. She was so passionate about soiling herself with the dirty waters of politics. Public policy and the economy became her favourite topics of discussion. She was so concerned about the nation that she bought the Daily Nation every day to appraise herself with current affairs.

Since I study criminology, Mokeira tried to rope me into her world countless times but to no avail. The only criminals I was interested in apprehending in future were those who commit big crimes like stealing a neighbor’s cockerel, not corrupt public servants.

Away from her attraction to ‘campus opinion leaders’ read student leaders, our love life was blossoming. We had already built our castle in the air. Mokeira was the Mwakenya in my testing life, she was the memes in my status and music to the TikTok reels in my mind. She made campus life bearable. We had been an item for the past one academic year and I was planning on graduating with two things, a degree and her hand in marriage!

One day, as we are chilling with the small boys after a lecture when Maina opens his heart. And his mouth. His relationship with his first year babe had been hijacked by a scoundrel from the school of arts. That fool had stolen his girlfriend’s heart. She now didn’t want anything to do with a common riffraff like Maina. As we laughed scornfully at his predicament, Chemuata pointed me and said that instead of laughing, I should be in the shower preparing to get back to the love market.

“The rate at which powerful comrades are stealing pretty girls, you should be afraid,” he said. I bashed him off. I believed in Mokeira. Surely, she could never leave me for a student leader. That would be an abomination! Why would she end things with me to be with a guy whose only claim to glory is a cocky attitude and an entourage of sycophantic lapdogs? I was more than confident of her loyalty.

A month later, I realise that every time I call her, Mokeira is busy. Our meetups became as limited as Sh20 bob data bundles. She had millions of excuses any time I invited her for a serious talk.

I figured she needed space since politics is demanding, so I stopped bothering her. Then the bombshell dropped. A picture of Mokeira holding hands with the university president was sent to my inbox. The campus leader had decided to snatch away my darling with his long arms since he is the government. All sorts of emotions spilled out of me like tea out of a broken thermos. I wanted to file a petition. The law of fair play had been broken. My girlfriend had been stolen in broad daylight!