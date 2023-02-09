I’ve made a career out of spoken word, it’s so thera-poetic

Initially, poetry was just a hobby for Felicity Mudis, an award-winning spoken-word artist from Kisumu. So casual were her pieces that even though she had a YouTube channel, you would have to trudge through an avalanche of inspirational videos to find her poetry.

In late 2021, with only three poems under her belt, a friend who knew about her talent encouraged her to join a group of individuals who held monthly poetry shows.

“I had just released my third poem, No Condemnation, when a friend, MC Bex, asked me to audition for Poetic Hour, a platform that featured live music, poetry and spoken word shows,” remembers the 26-year-old.

“Until then, I had been writing poems just for fun. I didn’t have any goals, timelines or even a proper structure of writing,” she says, adding that the auditions offered her a chance to present her pieces formally.

Two weeks after the successful audition which she describes as scary, she went up on stage and performed to an audience for the first time. That experience has remained etched in her memory. From then on, Godfrey Emoja, the person in charge of the group, began prodding her and challenging her to perform at corporate events.

“I now had to stop writing about how I am feeling and do more. I had to start writing for an audience,” she says.

Tossed into the deep-end by her mentor, Felicity embarked on deep reading and research on matters affecting women. She secured a spot to perform at a Women in Business function, and she came up with the poem just days to the event.

“The reaction from the audience remains one of the highlights of my journey. In that event I could see the who’s who in the business world. Many of the women complimented me, and some even quoted my piece while making their speeches. That was so fulfilling. That was the day I realised that I could do more than just tell stories,” Felicity says.

Over the past few months, she has been running a community-based organisation called Freedom in Healing together with her friends. They engage in community outreach programmes that seek to create safe spaces for women by breaking the cycle of sexual violence, and promoting mental health.

She has realised that poetry can be an important tool in advocating for social causes and bringing about positive change.

After that first event, Felicity went ahead and wrote many pieces on a variety of topics including women empowerment, sexual and gender-based violence, leadership and governance, sexual reproductive health, sickle cell awareness, police brutality and mental health.

She attended dozens of shows, including The Sexual Reproductive and Heath Rights Festivals (Talanta Africa) in December 2021.

In 2022, she performed in many popular events including the African Film Festival Gala Awards, The Free To Be Me Art Festival (Talanta Africa), Sickle Cell Awareness Day (Peperusha Binti), Youth and Women Voice in Spaces (Kisumu Progressive Youth) and Sikika Festival.

This greatly boosted her confidence, and last year, she felt ready to make a first ever appearance in a poetry competition – The East Africa Poetic Hour Battle.

“I was so excited and determined, but I didn’t get to the last round. I finished fourth. The whole idea of doing poetry in English as opposed to Swahili and Sheng that I am used to affected my delivery. After the competition, I decided to take a break,” said Felicity.

After a few months’ hiatus during which she thought deeply about changing her style, she made a comeback in October 2022. She won the Mask Awards 2022 in the Poems category. Later, she grabbed second place at the Poetry After Lunch (PAL) festival. That same month she put together her maiden show titled Sister Darling, a collection of pieces that highlight the challenges women face, especially with regards to sexual and gender-based violence, and mental health.

“I hadn’t even clocked one year as a real poet, and there I was performing in a show attended by well over 100 people. It was a huge moment. What even gave me more satisfaction was doing poetry not only for entertainment but to transform lives and create impact,” she said.

Felicity is now focused on recording more pieces for the diverse online audiences. She also hopes to start offering mentorship and talent management services.