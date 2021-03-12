I’ve lost several lucrative contracts for refusing to extend “favours”



By LILYS NJERU

Daphne Kemunto is a marketer and founder of Future is Female initiative.



Describe yourself…

I am hardworking, driven and ambitious. I always go for what I want in life and never back out until I achieve my goals. I love surrounding myself with people who are optimistic and self-driven.

What were your greatest influences in your early 20s?

My parents. I had very supportive parents, although my mother died in 2017. Whenever I shared my ideas with them, I would receive both financial and emotional support from the onset right to execution. My father was a business man and it is from him that I picked some business knowledge.

Also, while studying at Moi University, I was the vice president of the students’ union, a role that equipped me with practical leadership skills.

Tell us more about the Future Is Female initiative…

I founded the project in 2019 due to my passion for women empowerment. I love seeing women take up influential roles in the society. Our programmes involve empowering young women, especially in rural areas, by distributing sanitary towels, providing mentorship and leadership training to boost their confidence.

Why did you choose to run the initiative in the rural areas?

I was brought up in town but would often visit my village in Kisii County and I can tell you that there are many challenges in the rural areas. I felt so bad when I heard that there are girls who have to offer their bodies in exchange for sanitary towels, airtime and pocket money. Accessing sanitary towels is a big challenge and some have to make do with torn clothes or sponges. I wanted to change that by offering mentorship, empowerment and sanitary towels. We are currently running the initiative in Kisii region, and we plan to take it to other counties.

How do you get the resources to run this project?

Primarily, I use part of my profits from my business, Daco City Contractors. I have also been receiving support from other organisations such as Hema hospital in Kisii. I am sourcing for more donors so that we can reach more girls across the country.

How would your life be different if you had access to the mentorship and empowerment opportunities you are now offering?

I did not have any challenges accessing sanitary towels, but I lacked empowerment. I was brought up in a society that forced me to suppress my passions and talents for “real careers” such as medicine and law. If I was empowered, my business would be performing so much better, and I would have been in a better position to serve my community.

What do you know now that you wish you knew in your early 20s?

The importance of saving and investing. I think this is a conversation that individuals should be introduced to while still young, say, in pre-teenage. And investment, in this case, is not just about money. It is about high quality education, friendships and family ties.

Of the things you have learned as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, what are you trying to unlearn?

That I have to stop waiting for opportunities to knock at my door. Sometimes, it is me who has to do the knocking and other times, I have to look at the existing gaps and create the opportunities.

Have you ever had to challenge gender inequality?

My company is in the purchase and supply business, and we deal in a wide array of goods and services including stationery and clothing. While in business, I have had some of my contracts terminated because I refused to offer favours. I usually let such contracts slip through my fingers and focus only on opportunities where I feel respected both as a business person and as a woman.

Given a chance to meet somebody for dinner, dead or alive, who would that be and what would you ask them?

Good question. I would choose Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. Being as powerful and influential as she is, I would ask her how she manages to wear the First Lady’s hat, run her personal projects, support women and still be a mother and wife.

How do you reward yourself?

First, I derive a lot of contentment and satisfaction from what I do to in uplifting the lives of girls and women. Seeing the girls I have mentored succeed in various aspects of life, is a reward in itself. However, when I want to acknowledge myself, I go for vacation.