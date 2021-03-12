I’ve lost several lucrative contracts for refusing to extend “favours”

 Daphne Kemunto is a marketer and the founder of Future is Female initiative. PHOTO| POOL

By  LILYS NJERU

  • "While in business, I have had some of my contracts terminated because I refused to offer favours."


  • "I usually let such contracts slip through my fingers and focus only on opportunities where I feel respected both as a business person and as a woman," says Daphne Kemunto..


