ALOYS MICHAEL: I’ll take a smart government over a smart city

Many African governments are talking about building an urban society in a bid to align with the United Nations Vision 2030 on sustainable development. Yet often, inequality and exclusion abound in the so called urban cities. Our government needs to figure out what we need most, and go for it. Technology is good, but citizens of Kenya need food and other basic services more than they require smart cities. In any case, at the moment, we lack the financial and infrastructural ability to invest heavily in proper urbanisation.

In a country such as ours where over 70 per cent of young people are unemployed, we need to think first and fast about saving the people from destitution. I read somewhere that Africa is the confused antelope that consumes what she does not produce and produces what she does not consume. This is true because African markets are viewed as dumping sites for rejected products from Western countries. We produce very little that is of benefit to us and our people. Most of our natural resources still end up benefitting foreigners while we, Africans, continue to live in squalor.

Currently, Kenya imports almost everything its demanding population needs – from food to electronics to infrastructure. Our industries are not well equipped to manufacture quality products that can compete in the world market. Also, the cost of inputs and raw materials is so high, which further increases the product costs. Kenya is choking from an influx of foreign debt which she is still struggling to offset. A whopping 60 per cent of taxes is used to pay debt, and the remaining 40 per cent goes into recurrent expenditures, meaning that the government is left with little or no funds for development. Where can she get the resources to implement an expensive project such as a smart city?

Instead of a smart city, Kenya need a smart government that is keen on growing the economy. A government that provides services and initiates projects that are realistic and achievable, not pretend to initiate projects that only end up lining the pockets of a few greedy officials. Ours is a country well-endowed with intelligent people and natural resources, but we are always punching below our weight. Our products face stiff competition in the world markets, and efforts to collaborate and partner with fellow African countries have always failed due to diplomatic rows, ideological differences and our inferior currency. For instance, why can’t we have a United States of Africa currency to be used by all members of the African Union to stimulate development and unity?

What and who will make Africa great? Over the last 30 years, the Chinese have managed to pull nearly 800 million people out of poverty. As a continent, we have a lot to learn from that. It is clear that we must adopt homegrown solutions to our unique problems which include poor access to food, water and health services, a deeply entrenched culture of corruption, and a tendency to elect greedy and incompetent leaders.