I held my first internship role aged 13

Superior Homes, which Shiv Arora heads, is a real estate firm responsible for developments such as Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Pazuri in Vipingo, Lake Elementaita Mountain Lounge, Fadhili Care and Greenpark Sundowner.

Having studied in the UK, what brought you back to Kenya? By the time I was completing my studies, the UK was coming out of a global recession and things were starting to get better. However, opportunities were moving away from developed markets to developing ones and if you look in East Africa and Central Africa, Kenya is the most advanced and developed financial services market. I was obviously eager to come back home and take advantage of the opportunity that a good education gave me.

You started interning at a very early age, what was your motivation?

I held my first attachment role aged 13, at Citibank and Diamond Trust bank during school holidays. I was looking for my passion. When I figured out that I wanted to join the investment banking field, my next hurdle was to get myself into that space and become competitive. Interning gave me a feel of what the work environment and culture is like, and it helped me later on when I was applying for jobs and internships.

What was the transition like, from studying in the UK to working in Kenya? It wasn’t that bad because I had never taken full time employment outside Kenya. The only change I noted was the pace of operation. Global markets are fast paced. Staff work long hours.

Has that changed during your career?

Yes. Kenyans are realising that they have to put in the work. I am not a believer of the nine-to-five shift. I believe in putting in as many hours as required. I don’t think you can build a great company by working from nine to five. In today’s world where there’s cut throat competition, you have to work harder, be smarter, think out of the box, be open to feedback and willing to work with and manage others. I believe in sacrificing blood, sweat and tears to make your vision come true. The strategy is a bit old school, but I believe in the long run, it works.

What does a typical day at work look like for you?

My work days start at 5am. I don’t live far from the office, so I get in quite early, which gives me a chance to go through my inbox and prepare myself for the rest of the day and delegate tasks. From there, it really just depends on what we are working on at that time, but I’ll most likely meet a couple of clients during the day. Additionally, I’ll touch base with the key functions in the organisation which are site projects, finance, human resource, sales and marketing. I’ll also check in on my own priority items to see how close I am to hitting my target.

What differentiates Superior Homes from other developers?

Our vision and foresight is unmatched. In 2005, Greenpark Estate was conceptualised. In 2005, who would have thought about living in Athi River? But it is about seeing how infrastructure and the market in general could evolve in five or ten years, and putting up an ideal structure. We are different in that we are the contractor, which allows us to be flexible. Master plans change over time. We are also very conservative, so you won’t see us borrowing heavily or biting more than we can chew.

How do neighbouring communities benefit from your developments?

By us investing in them. If we have to do any CSR, we do it in the schools around the area. The labourers we hire have to be from the area. We buy cement, stones, murram or ballast from suppliers in that area. We realised early that people don’t really want handouts. They want you to buy from them and support them.

What is your vision for Superior Homes?

I hope to make it the largest real estate developer in East and Central Africa. Additionally, I am aiming to have it listed in the stock exchange and to perform well there. We also want to execute our strategies across east and central Africa to show people that there’s an opportunity in these areas.

My other vision is to improve our methods so that we can build quicker, cheaper and better. I want mine to be a firm that cares about their community and the staff they hire. Vision is not necessarily about making more money, but also about making our staff feel valued.

Do you feel like you’ve lived up to your life expectations?

Yes. I wouldn’t change anything. I would have wanted to study a little bit more, which I will at some point. But, I believe that being young and holding positions of influence is better than any MBA because you're on ground, dealing with actual problems, finding solutions, not just looking at case studies in books about hypothetical problems. Plus, doing business in Kenya is fun because things are always changing. I believe the next five to 10 years will be very important to me in terms of personal growth, growing the business and development of the Kenyan economy.