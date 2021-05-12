I have a high appetite for risk, and it has paid off

Jacky Nyaga is unafraid to punch above her weight. The riskier and more significant the challenge, the more exciting for the founder of Jackie Sells Homes, a real estate start-up.

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

  • ‘‘The time to invest is now. Don’t wait until after you’ve accumulated millions in the bank. You might never be able to save much. Look out for opportunities and seize them.’’
  • Think long-term, she adds. ‘‘You can never go wrong with property. As a fixed asset, it will always appreciate. Property is a sure way to accumulate wealth.’’

Those close to her felt she was making an irrational move by leaving employment to go into business with hardly any safety net. 
She was also joining an industry dominated by gurus, shrewd, assertive and even sly men and women who have traded in property all their professional lives. 

