I have a high appetite for risk, and it has paid off

A frustrating start

‘‘I was trained in linguistics and communication. So, I knew my people skills would come in handy. As a trained communication professional, I would use my power of persuasion to win clients and partners,’’ says the 2016 graduate of Linguistics, Media and Communication from Moi University. Even after making the plunge, Jacky was suddenly out of her depth. ‘‘The way the property industry works is such that players are connected in one way or another. It was new territory for me, and I knew no one. I had to create networks from scratch and to convince clients that I could give them value.’’ Her start was frustrating. ‘‘Sometimes I would visit premises asking them to list with me only to be turned away. Property owners doubted I could deliver.’’ Gradually, things started to look up as Jacky found her footing in the business. She relates: ‘‘I now help property owners to find tenants and those buying to find properties. For those selling, I use my networks to find potential buyers. Besides these, I do consultancy in property.’’ ‘‘To make money and to stay relevant as a property agent, you have to prove yourself and guarantee value to clients constantly,’’ she notes. Nine months after setting up her agency, Covid-19 struck. Businesses slowed down; thousands suffered pay cuts as others lost their livelihoods entirely. ‘‘The period between April and October last year was a dark time for me and my new business,’’ Jacky recounts with a shudder. ‘‘There were no searches at the land registry. No one was moving houses. Few people were selling. Even fewer were buying. There were hardly any transactions happening.’’ After the country was partially opened at the turn of the year, business returned, though the market remained largely listless. ‘‘People started making enquiries about buying and leasing. A few months later, the market picked up,’’ she recounts, adding that there’s hope for the market to bounce back to pre-Covid level. This though, might take a few years, she warns.

A force of change

Jacky says she sees herself as a force of change in the property industry. ‘‘First, I bring fresh ideas. Secondly, I am challenging the notion that only older people can thrive in this industry.’’ She desires to create a new experience for players.

‘‘Ultimately, what matters is the value that you’re giving to your clients. You must be able to walk and work with them through the process of buying and selling and even beyond the transaction. I want to create a long-lasting relationship with people I interact with.’’

Besides selling and purchasing property, Jacky says she’s in the industry to fill the information gap. ‘‘Prospective clients do not only want to buy and to sell property. They also want to understand how the market works, where to invest and how to invest. I must be able to provide this information.’’

Through her YouTube channel, Jacky discusses various topics such as property acquisition as a foreigner in Kenya and how to ensure a property meets all the prescribed laws.

Misconceptions about real estate abound, many of which she has encountered first-hand.

She says: ‘‘There’s an erroneous belief that property ownership is for the wealthy. You can own property as long as you make the right decisions. You also don’t have to pay in cash.’’

Banks loans, she adds, are also not the only method of property financing. ‘‘Don’t invest your money in a Sacco just to earn dividends. Saccos offer an attractive financing method because of their low-interest rates.’’

For years now, speculators have predicted a ‘‘bubble burst’’ of real estate in Kenya, where after years of sustained growth, the market will crash, with prices plummeting and buyers hesitant to buy.

It has happened elsewhere, and it could happen here too. But Jacky is unperturbed. She foresees a market that will continue to grow steadily in the next five years.

‘‘After the rollout of the affordable housing programme by the government (Big 4 Agenda) and the growing need for accommodation, there will be a balance in demand and supply of housing in Kenya,’’ she projects, adding that the expansion of road and electricity infrastructure will continue to open up the country.

For young people looking to invest, Jacky has some valuable tips.

‘‘The time to invest is now. Don’t wait until after you’ve accumulated millions in the bank. You might never be able to save much. Look out for opportunities and seize them.’’

Think long-term, she adds. ‘‘You can never go wrong with property. As a fixed asset, it will always appreciate. Property is a sure way to accumulate wealth.’’