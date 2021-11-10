I dared get my hands dirty, now it is paying off

Human beings are inclined to court experiences they’re well familiar with in life. Faith Mwaniki isn’t an exception.

In 2019, the economics student at the University of Nairobi decided to try her hand at what she has known all her life – farming.

“I grew up in Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County where food crops such as maize and potatoes do very well,” she narrates.

Faith, 23, invested Sh200,000 in maize and potato farming on a one-acre piece of land.

Recounts she, “The money had covered seedlings, planting and harvesting costs, and distribution to the market.”

After the first harvest, she realised she had burnt her fingers, leaving her with a huge dent in her pocket. This set her back significantly, except she wasn’t about to quit.

“I started to build networks with brokers of produce and local sellers of farm inputs. This allowed me to connect better with the market and to identify the right seedlings and chemicals.”

Now Faith, who works at an engineering firm in Nairobi, has both a career and business anchored on the path she had initially visualised. She has since recouped her initial capital and continues to gain a strong foothold in food crop farming.

But where specifically is she in her farming journey?

“It has been a learning curve. It always is,” she says, noting that farming is a humbling and unpredictable journey that requires inner strength.

“It has become harder to set the farming calendar due to erratic rains and changing seasons. Additionally, agricultural produce fetch incredibly low prices in the market in some months, which hurts farmers.”

These against the backdrop of soaring cost of farm inputs such as fertiliser and spraying chemicals.

Despite this, lessons have been abundant for her too. “I have to keep my head above the water even when there are bumps along the road. It is the way to keep going.”

She has also learnt the importance of evolution and diversification in farming, as in any business, to stay profitable.

“Besides potatoes and maize, I now grow cauliflower, cabbage and carrots. Recently, I introduced tree tomatoes,” she says.

“It is crucial to be longsighted. Patience in farming keeps frustration at bay. Take failure as an opportunity to learn because, well, there are many humbling setbacks in this industry. Never stop to improve yourself.”

Her growth has been evident, notably by increasing her acreage to 3.5 from the initial one acre. Faith reveals that she plans to start farming pyrethrum at the turn of the year.

“I now know several brokers in major markets around Nairobi, who help in the sale of my produce. This way, I’ve been able to access a few restaurants and open air markets in the city and elsewhere in the country.”

On balancing between farming and her day job, Faith says she approaches both as a lifestyle rather than two endeavours competing for her attention.

“Knowing what your core values are is central to ensuring you have time to devote to what ultimately provides you with the most satisfaction. For me, it is all about setting goals and planning well.”

Agribusiness has been touted as a lucrative business opportunity, with young people persuaded from all directions to put their money in farming. Does she share these sentiments?

“The unpredictability of farming, especially in the early stages, makes it very difficult to have a fixed bracket of income. In my third year of farming, I can comfortably say my net income allows me to invest in research and agriculture technology.”

For those intending to go into agribusiness, she warns: “Farming is not a fast money scheme. If you get into it with this mentality, you’ll end up frustrated. It is also important to get mentorship so that your efforts can pay off faster.”

As she looks forward to her graduation later this year, Faith couldn’t be more excited about her farming future. Her vision, she says, is to create “a community of agricultural supply chain actors,” specifically the youth, and to nurture a generation of dedicated young farmers.

To do this, she insists that agribusiness must be dignified. “We need to transform agriculture into a more secure career choice for the youth. There is great need to demystify the shortsighted notion that farmers are the lot that failed in school.”

But this journey is fraught with risks and setbacks, she says, observing that it is even harder for young, smallholder farmers.

“In the absence of resources, it is so daunting for smallholder farmers in our country to actively and profitably participate in the agricultural value chain, including markets,” Faith argues.

Lack of strong financial muscle compels young farmers to resort to traditional and often less profitable farming methods. Faith has had a taste of this inadequacy, which she says is made worse by rigid youth policies.

“Kenya must avail sustainable farming technology to make agriculture attractive to young people,” she adds.

All isn’t lost though, she says, noting that agriculture could be rejigged to make it more profitable to young farmers.

“Access to information and digital technology in markets for agricultural produce, for instance, would lend agriculture a new look. In addition, more transformative agritech pathways in production, processing and marketing would tremendously change the face of agriculture in Kenya.”

She says the youth have a role to play, by working with the government and other stakeholders.