I am yet to regret ditching dentistry for entrepreneurship

Gasheri Mugao left the world of dentistry after five years of practice to venture into a business that produces African themed beauty products. The former head of department at Maragua District Hospital doesn’t regret this decision. She is the CEO of Sheth Group, a company that manufactures beauty products under the Sheth Naturals brand.

Dentistry is among the most coveted professions. Why leave it for business?

I thoroughly enjoyed my five years as a tooth doctor. However, I am a free-spirited person, and by starting Sheth Naturals, I discovered how much more positive impact I could make among the public by giving them more options on what to use on their hair and skin.

Most people don’t put much thought into the ingredients used to make the beauty products they use, yet some of them contain harmful chemicals. In my previous career, I had seen all manner of diseases, but cancer bothered me the most. Beauty products, unfortunately, carry some of the most carcinogenic ingredients, and this is something most consumers don’t know. I left dentistry to advocate for healthy beauty by manufacturing clean products for the African population. I see it as a different way of using my knowledge in health science.

How did you get your starting capital? How has your entrepreneurship journey been like?

When I started, I didn’t think of it as starting a business. I was only attempting to solve a problem that I and other women out there had encountered. I started very small, with about Sh20, 000. At that time, no one understood African cosmetology well, so both my clients and I learnt on the go. Six months after doing it as a hobby, I began to understand what it would take to transform that venture into a profitable business. I used my earnings as a dentist as capital and ploughed back everything into the business.

What makes your products different from others in the market?

Natural African hair is beautiful in its curly, kinky style. The same is true for African skin and its melanin. We, however, have graded our beauty against standards that were not ours and that has come with its fair share of challenges. I would like us all to embrace our natural hair and skin, and use the right products just as our forefathers did. The products need to enhance the beauty of our hair and skin, not to change anything.

Some products serve to straighten or loosen African hair, and women, who are the majority users of these products, have found themselves losing hair either temporarily or permanently after using such chemicals. Every woman who has used chemicals to change the look and feel of their hair has a story to tell. I had many of those too and I decided to do something about those unpleasant stories. My decision also came from the realisation that most beauty products were not made with the African hair and skin in mind. Therefore, with my products, I am redefining African beauty in a healthy way.

Who are your clients and how receptive is the local market?

When we started, women were our main clients. They however came with their children, spouses and significant others, their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. We now serve the whole family and our brand is evolving every day. The market is dynamic and there is something new to learn daily and adjust to.

How did you prepare for the journey out of employment? What were your fears?

I didn’t prepare. I woke up one day and decided the end of my career as a dentist had come and that it was time for me to concentrate on my passion. I felt so strongly about that. The motivation to leave my career was greater than my fears. I actually do not remember having any fear. I was alive to the fact though that I was going to earn less than I did as a dentist, but I was at peace with that. I knew that eventually my passion would bear fruit.

What do you miss most about employment?

Not a thing. I love the challenge of being a business owner and the fact that I record new experiences every day. Sometimes these experiences don’t feel great, but after you overcome the challenge, you get excited about the next one. I am in my element here. I am never going back to employment.

How much were you earning while employed? How does it compare to what you make now?

If your motivation in life is money, you will never achieve anything. I don’t make so much now, but that doesn’t bother me. What keeps me going is the change my actions bring in the society. So far, we have 30 employees who we have employed directly, and several distributors and retailers countrywide who earn a living indirectly from our company. We also create a lot of opportunities downstream as we source for raw materials locally. These are the things I take pride in.

What business lessons have you learnt over the years?

That things change, and we must adapt easily. There is no day that is the same, and we have to handle each day in its uniqueness. What worked yesterday may not work today. Create room for change always.

What are some challenges you have faced?

The cost of running a business in Kenya, and especially a manufacturing business, is very high. This, coupled with the harsh economic climate, makes business hard to do, but somebody has to do it anyway. Government policies also change every other day, sometimes unnecessarily and without proper consultation with stakeholders, making it difficult for us to do business.