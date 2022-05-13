I am unstoppable

She has been nicknamed Kenyan Express and Korangasours by radio announcers in the United States of America (USA).

Basketball star Felmas Adhiambo Koranga, 26, had a steady rise in her sport and currently plays for Troy Trojans, a revered team of Troy University in the US.

Pitchside caught up with Troy Trojans forward player, who first held a basketball at the age of 14 and has since been putting Kenya on the world map.

It turns out that basketball runs in the family blood. She was inspired into the game by her brothers, the national men’s basketball team players Ariel Okall and Emanuel Koranga.

“It was just for fun, or rather getting a feel of what my brothers were doing then. At 16, however, my brothers thought that this was the best time to get me going, and they became a bit serious,” she says on how she got into basketball.

Felmas reveals that basketball was not among the sports she enjoyed. Soccer was her favourite, having been born to former Harambee Stars and Scarlet FC player Elijah Koranga.

“I also played a bit of netball which is what my mother (Everline Koranga) featured in during her days. I basically tried a little bit of everything, but not because I loved doing it, it was just to pass time. I am happy with what I have accomplished, though, through the years,” she says.

Basketball has created opportunities for Felmas. Since the age of 15, she says, she studied through scholarships “something that is rare for many and I'm grateful for that. I have also been able to travel the world which is a blessing to me”.

Her basketball journey has not been a smooth one. Felmas says that she has encountered situations that she thought were the end of her basketball career. “Different injuries that seemed impossible to overcome, and balancing school, family, and basketball, are some of the challenges I have had to deal with. Sometimes missing my family alone affects how I function in general,” she notes.

Her highlights, she says, is everything that surrounds her. “Winning a basketball game is one example, seeing people around me happy regardless of what is going on with my personal life is another.”

Ariel, who one week ago joined Ugandan side Namuwongo Blazers from Oman, told Pitchside that he’s proud of the woman Felmas has become.

“Her basketball journey should be an inspiration to every girl who has dreams of playing basketball. As a person who has witnessed her growth from day one, I am happy to see her grow and surpass all the expectations set. She has her whole basketball ahead of her. I would love to see what the future holds,” he said.

Born on February 1, 1996, Felmas went to Lanet Umoja primary school in Nakuru County and Shimba Hills high school in Kwale County where she showed a lot of promise in basketball.

“I won the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association national championship with Shimba in 2013 which were held in Mang’u High School in Juja, Kiambu and the East Africa Secondary Schools championships held in Lira, Uganda,” she says about some of her early successes.

She made her debut for the national junior team in 2014 after completing high school in 2013. In her first outing at the Africa Zone V Under-18 championship in Uganda that year, she won the title.

Five years later, Felmas got a call-up for the national senior team for the Africa Zone V AfroBasket qualifiers. “Both experiences were great. I got a top rebounder award in 2019,” she says.

The call-up came after she had been in the USA for almost a year at Tyler Junior College.

At Tyler Junior College, Felmas made history when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Sun Belt Champions. She became the first female born in Kenya to play the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I basketball. In just two years at Tyler Junior College, Felmas scored over 1,000 points and grabbed 750 rebounds. She also emerged the Women's Basketball Coaches Association player of the year 2020.

After coming to Troy prior to the 2020-21 season, the sixth-born in a family of 10 has continued to shine.

She led the Trojans to the 2021-22 Sun Belt Regular Season Championship, 2020-21 Sun Belt Tournament Championship, a NCAA Tournament appearance and a Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) appearance.

Felmas was named a First Team All-Sun Belt selection this season after leading the league in rebounding, averaging 10.7 boards per game, and ranking ninth in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game.

She was a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week selection and was also named to the 2021 Sun Belt All-Tournament Team.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the forward made her presence felt in her first season in the league as she emerged the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Her recent accolade came just last month when she was named a World Exposure Report NCAA D1 Junior College Transfer of the Year Finalist.

Troy Trojans women’s team head coach Chanda Rigby was quoted recently pouring a lot of accolades about the Kenyan international player.

“Felmas is the ultimate example of what a junior college transfer can become. She has helped us win back-to-back championships, earned the team's highest GPA, graduated with her bachelor's degree and has completely elevated our team culture," she said.

Some of the life skills that Felmas says she has learned at Troy University include how to manage her time well as a student athlete. “Working under pressure is something I could not do a couple years ago. I have also learned great communication skills, leadership skills, and obviously teamwork, that is, involving people around me,” says Felmas.

Having graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology last year, she has now enrolled for a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling.

Felmas has plenty of advice to aspiring basketball players.

“Nothing is going to come easily. You get what you work for. The road is bumpy, and it takes a strong person who knows what they want to go all the way through,” the star says.

“Set goals, focus on them, sacrifice, and avoid excuses. Be self-driven, do not wait to be supervised to do something, be patient and trust the process, but most of them all be humble and have faith.”