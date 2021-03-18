I am out to increase awareness on importance of data science

BY COLLINS KARIUKI

Timothy Oriedo is a certified executive and business coach holding certificates from the International Coaching Federation and the World Association of Business Coaching. Additionally, he is a data scientist at Predictive Analytics Lab.

What does your coaching work entail?

A coach is a professional who works with individuals to help them unlock their potential. My role entails having conversations with business executives aimed at triggering new possibilities and unlocking their business prospects. Data shows that leading executives and high performing teams actively engage the services of a coach.

How can I tell if I need a coach?

There are various indicators. When individuals or businesses are undergoing a transition, coming up with new strategies, trying to break a stalemate, sales or marketing planning or when there is need for a change in mindset. Other factors that might lead one to seek help from a coach are when people and businesses are making decisions in times of uncertainty, when there is need of minimising risk and increasing the likelihood of success, managing exceptional loads and even keeping a clear head through turbulent times such as mergers, acquisitions and downsizing.

How do your certifications help you in this job?

Certificates are proof of proficiency, and separate you from imposters. With the international certificates, I am able to compete favourably against other candidates from across the globe. The certs also keep me accountable since I have to uphold the required standards.

What drew you to the field of data science?

In 2016, I lost my job in the media industry after my employers decided to do away with the radio broadcast unit I was heading. This was due to a sharp decline in profits since emerging digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter were eating into our advertising streams. I had been in the media industry for 14 years, rising from a sales executive to a general manager, but that trajectory was cut short. Towards the end of my media career, I had enrolled in a coaching certification programme and in one of the sessions, my coach asked me how I saw my future with current realities within the media space. That question prompted me to begin evaluating myself, and I realised that my career in the media industry was about to come to an end. I needed to chart a new course. By the time the announcement to close the radio business was made, I had already identified a niche area for my next career phase. I saw data science as the next frontier in technology, so I decided to make a transition to that field.

How did you acquire knowledge in data science?

After losing my job, I applied for an executive course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was lucky to be offered admission. I used the severance package I got from my former employer to finance the course. At first, things were difficult as I did not have any background in programming. However, I remained motivated, disciplined and dedicated.

Tell us about Treplex Data Hub…

It is an initiative I founded in 2017, and we focus on helping organisations build their capacity to work with data through software development, strategy consulting and training. Additionally, we regularly hold coaching programmes and offer career placement services where we connect employers to data science talent.

Data science knowledge is required only by international companies. Are your courses popular?

We started running our training in 2019 and at the time, there was little awareness about data science, leave alone certifications required. The biggest challenge has been raising awareness with human resource teams on the importance of data science to open up demand for the course in Kenya. We have witnessed a growing demand in our courses and training due to vivid testimonials from those who have gone through our programmes, and also an increase in awareness by employers on the need for data science. Additionally, our programmes are certified by the National Industrial Training Authority and this has worked to our advantage. We use local data sets and case studies in our curriculum, thereby offering our students more value at a much lower cost compared to online courses from abroad.

What are you hoping to achieve?

To put Kenya on the global map as a key player in advanced technology. I plan to do this through talent development. As a company, we have begun expanding, and we recently opened our offices in the United Kingdom. We are hoping to expand to more countries by leveraging on partnerships.

How do you blow off steam?

By spending time with my family. My wife and I are homeschooling our children, and this requires me to spend time developing learning content for my children. This is what I do when I have no work engagements. I also spend time at our farm and have begun exercising to stay healthy. I am also training to become a private pilot.