I am on course to break the powerlifting record



Hellen Wawira hoists the Kenyan flag high in the world of disability sports.

Born with a congenital defect of the spine (spina bifida), the para powerlifter has made headlines for her good performances which have seen her nominated for the Kenyan Sport Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) in the Sportswoman Living with Disability category.

Wawira finished second behind Paralympic Games T11 1,500 metres bronze medalist Nancy Chelangat at the 18th Soya awards held on January 25, this year at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

The first-born in a family of three children, who is currently in Team Kenya camp for 2022 Commonwealth Games, spoke to Pitchside about her life as a powerlifter and much more.

When she was young, she dreamed of being a doctor, although she disliked injections.

“I had my primary school education at Dagoretti Children’s Home and Embu Urban, but it was after clearing my form four at Joytown Secondary School in Thika in 2014 that I met this man who introduced me to powerlifting,” she told MyNetwork.

The man in question is another Kenyan international para powerlifter, Gabriel Magu.

“We were attending a workshop on spina bifida and hydrocephalus at Kijabe Hospital in Kiambu County in December 2014 when I met him,” recalls the 29-year-old.

“He told me about powerlifting. He believed I had the strength and potential of becoming a star in the sport.

He told me that if I take up powerlifting seriously, I will become the champion of Kenya for the rest of my life. Those words really motivated me,” she recounts.

Magu advised her to look for a gym at home in Embu County. The African Games were coming up in September 2015, so immediately after the workshop ended, Wawira found a gym.

However, she encountered a challenge in that the training centres were situated on upper floors of storey buildings.

“I used to get breathless taking a flight of stairs to the second floor where the gym was because there are no lifts. I guess now I’m fit because I can easily get to the gym,” says Wawira.

She could not further her education because she comes from a humble background.

Another challenge she had was her small frame.

“People wondered why I was going to the gym in the first place, but I proved them wrong. When I started powerlifting, my body weighted only 35 kilogrammes but now I’m 40. My best lift now stands at 98kgs but I’m aiming to lift 105kgs at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England,” says Wawira.

When Magu visited her for the first time in April 2015, she was making some good progress. She was lifting 40kgs.

Come national trials held the following month of that year in the 2015 African Games, Wawira impressed in her category for powerlifters who weigh 41 kgs and below.

This earned her the ticket to represent Kenya at the quadrennial games held in the Republic of the Congo’s capital Brazzaville from September 4 to19. She had not even lifted 60kgs in Kenya but registered a lift of 65kgs.

“For my first competition outside Kenya, this was a big achievement. I went home with a bronze. I had not even known how to celebrate but I was very happy, so were my team mates,” she recalls.

It was her first time to board a plane and her parents were elated because she was also the first person in their family to travel by air.

Upon returning, her family organised a sumptuous party where a goat was slaughtered to celebrate her success.

Since that first international outing, Wawira has attended many competitions abroad including World Cup in Malaysia in 2016 where she won bronze and Mexico, 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia where she was fourth, African championship in Nigeria in 2019 where she bagged gold and 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan when she was fifth.

"Up to date, I still have not gotten over missing out on a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. I targeted top-three, came very close but I miscalculated.

If you see your competitor lifting say 85 kilograms, then you should strive to surpass that.

“My opponent for bronze, who weighed 40kgs, had done 82kgs. I had the opportunity to lift above that but I registered 80kgs. I weighed 39kgs. That performance is something that still pains me so much," says Wawira about her lowest moment in the sport.

She recalls confiding in her coach, Kennedy Ngatia, back in Embu about the disappointment.

"He's a good person and normally motivates me in this sport. I nearly quit powerlifting because I missed the Commonwealth Games medal. Ngatia gave me a lot of tips, including not being afraid to lift heavier weights, perhaps he noted that fear in me. He said it's important for me to believe in myself because 'miracles can happen if you believe in yourself’," recalls Wawira.

She observed that powerlifting is not a sport to easily predict; you can be at the top today but find yourself 10th the next moment.

"My workout program used to be thrice a week, but after that championship, I increased the training sessions to five, from Monday to Friday,” said the para star.

Some of the accomplishments Wawira has gotten from the sport include being able to mentor others. She used to be the only disabled powerlifter around Embu, but she has managed to rope in two others, one of whom has shown great interest in the sport and is progressing well.

"Powerlifting has enabled me to become independent. I have bought a piece of land in Embu where I am farming maize and beans," she offers.

In 2021, Wawira became the first female para powerlifter from Kenya to qualify for the Paralympic Games. She says she got a wildcard because of her good world ranking in the under 41 kgs category.

“I was happy to be the first female from Kenya at the Paralympic Games, and to meet the global stars too. Going there really motivated me. I saw it as a big chance, especially here in Kenya to break the record for powerlifters in my under 41 kgs category,” she says.

Chinese powerlifter Guo Lingling holds the world record of 109kgs. Wawira believes that record is achievable.

"I think it's very possible to break her record,” says Wawira, who finished fifth with 93kgs at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo where Lingling bagged gold with 108kgs.

Wawira is upbeat about participating in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month. Her target is to lift 105kgs.

"My preparations have been good and I'm hoping for the best," she says. She advises that it's good to nurture your talent even if you have not been able to further your education.