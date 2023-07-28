I am glad grandma led me to rugby

Born in Paris, France to Kenyan parents on December 30, 2003, Spencer Tayghan Gabrielpedder Davies started his rugby journey in France while his family was living there. His grandmother, Christina, inspired him to take up rugby. The talented flyhalf, who also used to swim, and play cricket and tennis, speaks fluent Kiswahili, French, Spanish and English. Spencer made his debut for Kenya at the 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy held from July 15-30 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. His dream is to play for Kenyan senior sides Shujaa (seven-a-side) and Simbas (15-a-side) as well as play professional rugby.





I understand you are planning to join the university in September 2023. What informed the choice of the course you want to pursue?

Yes, I have just completed high school at Bryanston School in England and will be joining London School of Economics. I have always wanted to study economics. I think it is a flexible course for my future path. At the moment, it feels like the right option for me to start there. I have always wanted to pursue rugby, so one step at a time, and see how it goes.

You started honing your rugby skills in France, have lived in the UK, but you opted to represent Kenya internationally. Why?

I’m not British, so I did not qualify for England team. For France, one of the requirements is that you have to play in their system to qualify to represent them. But my dream has always been to play for Kenya, so I’m happy to get such an opportunity. It’s a great honour to represent Kenya.

How did you start your rugby journey?

When I was eight, my grandma Christina suggested to me to consider taking up the sport. She was a great rugby fan. At the time, we lived in France. I did not like rugby for the first few weeks when I started it. But later, I developed a lot of interest and liking for it, and have been playing it ever since. It is now 12 years on and I love it. I don’t remember the exact words my grandma told me. But it was after showing a video of rugby when she asked me “do you like the idea of this sport?” I saw the contact, the ball speed and how creative one can get on the pitch and said “yes, I will give it a go”.

I love my journey in rugby so far, having played in France, Kenya and England and very much enjoyed it. It has been challenging at times with a few injuries. But the most important thing is you learn from the injuries and continue to grow. I have learned a lot from Kenya Under-20 team's amazing technical bench under coach Curtis Olago. I continue to learn and I just love the journey, taking it as it is, one step at a time. When I was 13, I hurt my knee while on an Under-13 Sevens Tour with Kenya, and underwent a surgery. I also injured my collarbone about four years ago.

What are the specific benefits you have seen in this sport?

I have met amazing people along the way. Through rugby, you can also get amazing opportunities and experiences. Your team-mates on the pitch are not just team-mates on the pitch, but also friends off the pitch.

Have you picked any life lessons from rugby?

Rugby is not just about life lessons on the pitch, but it teaches you a lot about yourself. It is all about perseverance, pushing through, pushing your limits and it is a very valuable skill that rugby teaches you.

Apart from rugby, what else are you involved in?

I have a number of hobbies. I like fishing a lot. I also love cooking. In fishing, it is just you and your fishing rod. You have to think where the fish are hiding, so you have to try to be creative and how you can catch them. It is also a nice time to relax and for you to kind of step back from everything.

How is it for you juggling between sports and education?

It’s tough, but I try to have a balanced schedule. Sometimes, it is not always easy, but I put my education first.

Any piece of advice to an aspiring rugby player?