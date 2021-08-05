I am a better person because of my music

If some people were made for art, then others like Mathai Njama were made with blocks of art. From writing music to playing guitar, drawing and painting, Njama’s life is artsy through and through.

Whenever he isn’t tugging at the chords of his favourite musical instrument, the singer and songwriter is making sketches on his pad.

“I love to draw and to paint people and plants. The inspiration to do so kicks in at any time,” says the graduate of Nairobi’s Sauti Academy.

Highlighting performances, if any? “My Tribe Your Tribe concert at the Michael Joseph Center in 2018 was a defining moment for me,” he says and adds, “I’ve also performed at the Acoustic Lounge at Hedgehog Music Store at Sarit Center and at Engage. All these performances have shaped my career in many ways and helped me grow as an artist.”

On income streams from music, Njama, 27, notes that live performances are his mainstay. “As a session guitarist, I’m often hired to add guitar notes to studio tracks or live performances. I also offer private guitar lessons at a fee.”

He also collaborates with other artistes on different studio projects to boost his income.

“There are many ways to make money as a musician. I’m always on the lookout for opportunities within the industry.”

Musically speaking, his is an old music ear. Nostalgia, he says, has kept him glued to old styles of music, namely soul and blues.

“Old-school music takes me back in time. It reminds me of how far I’ve come and the transformations I’ve undergone, both as a person and as a musician. It is also a way to escape from the tough reality of the present moment’’.

By blending these genres with contemporary music, his lyrics tell of his present circumstances in life. “Lately I have been listening to a lot of soul music and blues by Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. There’s nothing about music that fascinates me more than timelessness. Old music never fails to inspire me.”

At a time when his music career is orbiting a critical arc of growth, Njama says he draws inspiration from old maestros like his two current favourites.

What type of songs does he write? Do they convey any specific message? Njama notes that he writes music for himself first, then for other people.

“I write mostly about my experiences – the things I’ve seen and the emotions I’ve felt,” he says.

Talking about the pandemic year in music brings Njama great agony. Like thousands of artists globally, the last one year has been a horror show for him. He labels it the worst stretch in his journey in music.

“The industry slowed down so much. Opportunities to record or perform have been few and far apart, and I almost lost the desire to keep going. I took longer to adapt to the pandemic and that affected my response to it. However, I’m glad that things are finally starting to look up. I am looking forward to getting back into action soon,” he said.

On the state of the music industry in Kenya, Njama says: “I think we should be better than we are currently. However, I am encouraged by the fact that we are growing as an industry. There is a lot of promise and potential within Kenya’s music scene.

“Some areas, however, require urgent interventions. We need to provide more spaces for young musicians to practice and grow their craft. There is also need to support upcoming musicians to acquire affordable, high quality equipment.

“We must also educate artists on their legal rights, especially on matters touching on drafting contracts and the business of music. This can only be done through active and consistent involvement of different stakeholders,” he says.

His advice to budding artists in Kenya? “Don’t stop growing. My experiences have taught me the importance of learning new things, and building on what I already know.

“Secondly, purpose to learn the business end of things. You are in music not only to entertain, but to make money as well. Your approach to the trade is very critical to the growth or downfall of your career.”

Njama adds that it is necessary for young musicians to unite and work towards a common goal. “Your success on the music scene will to a great extent be influenced by your fellow musicians and the different people you meet in the course of your journey. They are your support mechanism, so be good to them.”

To Njama, music is not only his livelihood, it constitutes a huge part of his social life too.

“It is difficult to imagine my life without music. I have met friends and created networks through music. My trade has also made me a better person because I get to meet many different people from diverse backgrounds. Because of that, my outlook in life has changed for the better.”

If he could use music to change one thing about Kenya and the world, Njama would go for universal harmony.

“That is a brilliant question. I would encourage people to be kind and to embrace each other’s differences. I am working on a title called Matter of the Man. Fans should be on the lookout for it.”