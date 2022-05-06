I almost quit rugby after a heartbreaking medical diagnosis



June 25, 2021 will be etched in the mind of the new kid on the Kenya Sevens rugby block, Amon Wamalwa.

Amon (not Harmony as Ugandan commentators refer to him), was just hours away from representing Kenya at the Under-20 Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy held from June 26 to July 11 last year at the Nyayo national stadium, when he was found to have heart rhythm problems needing the urgent attention of a cardiologist.

The last born in the family of four did not foresee this; he had no apparent symptoms of improper beating of the heart (atrial fibrillation).

“I was told that I must get treated before returning to the field,” Wamalwa says.

The sportsman underwent cardiac ablation - a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation. It uses heat or extreme cold to create some scars on the inside of the heart to help break up the electrical signals that cause the irregular heartbeat. The process can help to restore the normal heartbeat.

“My teammates reacted in shock. Everyone in the squad, including the technical bench, felt sorry for me. They could not believe the results. I felt like giving up rugby. I cried the whole night,” recalls Wamalwa.

In fact, the Kenya Under-20 rugby team (Chipu) head coach Curtis Olago recommended another electrocardiogram (ECG) test by a different cardiologist to seek another opinion.

“Unfortunately, the result was the same as the first ECG. I decided to talk to the team, to play well for my sake. I told them that winning the Barthes Trophy will make me happy on the sidelines,” says Wamalwa whose wish was fulfilled when Chipu defeated Madagascar 21-20 in the finals.

Wamalwa thought that he would never play rugby again, but a team of physiologists led by Rhoda Kithure and Chipu strength and conditioning coach Motto Williams gave him hope, he says.

“They told me to take the news positively, that I will bounce back even stronger. I believed and that's why I'm here,” explains Wamalwa.

He was treated by Dr Majid Warshow and Dr Mohamed Shaush at the Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi and Mombasa respectively. “They're the best doctors I have ever met,” says Wamalwa.

The treatment didn't come easy though for the man who comes from a humble background. It cost Sh1 million.

“My parents were very shocked about the cost. They couldn't believe it. They wondered where that kind of money would come from, but God came through,” Wamalwa recalls. “The people who introduced rugby to me; former Wales scrum-half Sir John Llyod and his wife Carol, helped me raise the money through the Rugby Patrons Society. Both Dr Shaush and Dr Warshaw made contributions, too.”

After the money was raised, Wamalwa, who also played table tennis and football in high school, went for surgery in August. The treatment took three weeks. While in hospital, Wamalwa tweeted a Bible verse: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11”.

And, truly, God had plans for Wamalwa. He was back in action at the Safari Sevens held on October 30 to 31 last year at Nyayo.

Wamalwa says he got a warm welcome from his Homeboyz club. Head coach Simon Odongo and Paul Murunga were very happy to have him back. Chipu finished 1oth out of 16 teams at the Safari Sevens.

Wamalwa, who went to Cheleta Primary School in Runda and Muhuri Muchiri High School in Ruai, has played rugby almost all his life.

He joined the game in class one at Githogoro.

“My brother Boaz Wangila, who plays for Zetech Oaks, played a part. I usually accompanied him to training. I remember one of the Saturdays he told me that I can play rugby. I was so scared at first. I was small in frame but he said that size doesn't matter in this sport. I waited for the next training and later joined the team,” he narrated.

But that was a problem. Their parents never allowed them to participate in rugby. They thought that rugby was a dangerous sport, so they advised them to choose football instead.

“For us to play rugby, we usually sneaked out of our home and went for training. One day, our dad found out and he beat us up. Sir John Llyod and his wife Carol Lloyd however encouraged me to take the game up. They came to my life and changed everything, including the perception of my parents. They ended up believing in me like no one else,” Wamalwa narrates.

He is also indebted to his former coach David Weru for making him believe that “rugby is the easiest sport ever”.

“Weru came and changed our thoughts and mindsets in our area. He always beat us when we were late for training or did something stupid. I believe this helped me reach where I’m because of the discipline and wise counsel he gave us,” says Wamalwa whose motto is: "Every day is a decision day, you either get up and go for it or lie down".

So, where did the lad from Runda Githogoro Village get his nicknames Injes and Fijian?

“Injes in full is Injera. Former World Rugby Sevens Series top try scorer Collins Injera is my role model. Injes came from my friends back in high school. They said I played like Collins Injera. I was so skillful like him, so they decided to call me “Injes”,” he explained.

Fijian was unexpected. It came from his friends in the village where he started playing rugby.

“I loved sidestepping and passing the ball like the Fijians, so Weru told other players ‘You should play like Amon. He's playing like Fijians”, so my team mates started calling me Fijian. My neighbours popularly know me as Fijian and it’s a name you ask for if you want to find me,” says Fijan.

He revealed that he felt like crying when he scored his first try for Kenya Sevens, the World Rugby Sevens Series core side, at the Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda last month. Fijan scored three tries as Shujaa finished third to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in South Africa.

“The feeling I had after making my debut was very nice. It was a dream come true. I was so excited scoring my first try that I felt like crying. I thank God for that.”

His advice to the aspiring rugby players is that in this world nothing is impossible.

“You should never give up. Put in hard work in what you do, be disciplined and leave it to God. I will always say that the greatest pleasure in life is doing what people think you cannot do,” Wamalwa said.