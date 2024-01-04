HR professional who found a new career in interior décor

Polly Migwi, 30, is a HR professional. However, after her contract at a Nairobi law firm expired, she decided to venture into flower selling business and interior décor full time since she has always been passionate about flowers.

She was motivated to venture into interior décor by her friend, whose work she found compelling.

“Since 2021, I’ve had this friend of mine who is into interior décor, so every time he has a project, he invites me to see it. I’ve always loved the end results of his work and I was greatly challenged by the different colours and trendy decorations. I got the courage to start something similar under his supervision, and I’m glad I’ve done so well so far,” she reveals.

Polly started her business of selling flowers and artificial plants through online platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp status.

“I usually supply the artificial plants and flowers to hotels, offices, homes and to walk-in clients. I also install executive red carpets in offices and grass carpets for outdoor decorations,” she says.

Her business, Interior Décor by Polly, is located in Lower Kabete, and she purchases the flowers locally and sells them to her clients.

“Most of my clients come from referrals. When I deliver my work just as the client wants, they refer me to their friends. Also, I have several friends who are in this industry, and they refer their clients to me,” says Polly.

But she did not learn about interior décor from any school, she just developed an interest in the field after seeing a close friend’s interior décor work.

“He has really influenced me positively in this industry. I’m considering pursuing a course in this field sometime,” she adds.

Polly reveals that before doing interior décor for a client, there are some things she always takes into consideration.

One of the considerations is knowing the nature of the space to be decorated.

“You have to think about the look and feel of what you want to create in the client’s room. This helps you know the colours to use.”

Another consideration, Polly says, is the pattern creation and colour combinations, which is what sets the mood of the room.

“You have to know what furniture is in the room. Is it movable or non-movable? This helps you determine the flow and layout of the space.

“Some clients know what they want, so they share photos on WhatsApp and I get the exact plant or flower for them. However, some clients do not know what they want. They just tell me, ‘I want a bathroom flower or a dinning plant’, so I get to choose one for them,” she says.

The amount that Polly charges for her work depends on the size of the room, number of rooms to be decorated and the designs required.

“After a client explains what they really want, that’s when I draw a quotation. I am quite affordable though.

“Some clients fancy natural plants, so in such a case, I work closely with natural plants vendors around the area. When I have an order for a natural plant, I just get them to deliver it to the client. I’ve not planted flowers or plants at any of my client’s compound yet. I’ve only planted in vases, mostly for use in the balcony area,” she explains.

One of her biggest challenges is that some clients can share a photo or photos of what they want, but when she gets the flowers or the plants for them, they change their minds.

“Clients can be interesting. They send you to buy something and when the same is delivered, they change and argue that the item will not fit well in their house. It leaves me wondering. But anyway, that’s the nature of this job. No hard feelings. If they are still interested, I get another flower or plant for them. If not, I just display the plant or flower,” she reveals.

Among the flowers she sells are small potted ones, which she sells for between Sh600 and Sh1,500, banana plants with vases and pebbles that she sells for between Sh4,800 and Sh6,800.

Polly also sells Elephant Ears plant with vase and pebbles for Sh5,000, wall hanging stems with hanging vase for Sh1,800-Sh3,000. The entrepreneur also sells decorative wall panels.

She also sells both white and red rose stems, money plants and succulents.