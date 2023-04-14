How will I know that it is time to leave my job?

One of your past articles suggested that no employer is perfect and therefore, resigning should not be the first response to every form of dissatisfaction. How dissatisfied should an employee be to know that time has come to resign?

There will be times when employees feel dissatisfied with their jobs regardless of the efforts employers may make to create a conducive workplace climate. The level of dissatisfaction required to resign from one’s employment however varies from one individual to another. For some, any amount of dissatisfaction may be enough to prompt the search for alternative employment.

Others may only consider leaving an employer if the situation becomes unbearable. Individual thresholds for resignation could depend on personal and professional priorities as well as levels of resilience.

Employee dissatisfaction can be prompted by various factors including lack of opportunities for career growth and advancement, poor relationship with a line manager, low morale among colleagues, insufficient compensation and benefits, and lack of alignment with an organisation’s values and culture. Yet resignations are not always based on the degree of employee dissatisfaction. Employees who have strong ties to their employer by dint of positive work relationships or culture may not leave even if they are dissatisfied with some aspects of their jobs.

Conversely, employees who have weak ties to their current employer due to poor work relationships and environment may leave even if they are generally satisfied with their jobs. Moreover, employees could resign based on how lucrative external job opportunities appear, even when they are not particularly dissatisfied with their current jobs.

The decision to resign may require some soul-searching, as well as careful consideration of the benefits and drawbacks of staying versus leaving. One may also need to weigh the financial implications of leaving a stable job, particularly if one has dependants or menacing financial obligations. If one feels consistently dissatisfied with an employer, it may be time to start exploring other options.

By taking the time to assess one’s priorities, research alternative opportunities, and network with potential employers, there is greater likelihood of making a well-informed decision that is consistent with one’s personal values and professional goals. By the way, are you dissatisfied with your employer or asking for a friend?