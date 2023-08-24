How to win an election in campus

By Michael Ochieng

There is something about campus politics that always amazes me. How come students who are vying for different leadership posts on campus always seem knowledgeable about everything, yet, in real sense, they are just students like you and me?

I’ve observed that campus politics is quite similar to national politics. Even the way aspirants of national office and campus roles carry themselves is the same. Even in campus, we have the popular candidates who have enviable connections, and the ones who sort of come out of nowhere with the dream of rising from oblivion.

At first, you won’t even be able to pick them from the crowd. They are just the typical comrades you meet daily on your way to or from classes. But wait until such a character gets power…they will transform into a brand new individual who you will struggle to recognise. They will ditch their Tshirts and jeans and begin wearing suits and ties and walking tall like they are from lecturing a Masters class.

The student who owned only one suit, the one he wore when taking the picture that was used in the campaign poster, will soon begin wearing funny Ankara prints shortly after being elected, leaving you wondering whether the person was elected to represent students, or to represent the continent.

It is always amusing how every campus politician wants to identify with the who’s who in the political world. Their conversations will forever revolve around the brunches they are set to have with politician X, or the strategy meeting they are going to have with the President’s henchmen. They will attend all political rallies and make sure they take selfies to prove how close they are with those in power.

Then there are these students who walk around in groups. They are always discussing one crazy ideology or the other, led by one young man or woman who is usually walking ahead of the pack. They will traverse all corners of the campus campaigning, but always, always, they do it for a fee.

And let me let you in on a secret. Comrades are the hungriest people you will ever meet. Treat a particular influential group to a meal in a kibanda and within no time, they will compose songs about you. Okoyo, given a meal worth Sh50, aka comrade daily meal of chapo mbili na supu ya nyama, will soon be singing your name and responding to all your “Comrades power, Comrades Riaa…,” chants. Buying food is the easiest way to get comrades’ votes. To increase your chances of winning even further, wet their throats with cheap liquor. They will get high and put you on the high seat. They will campaign for you every day, as long as you can refill their empty water bottles with that brownish liquor.