How to thrift-shop like a pro

For many, thrift stores are the preferred shopping avenues for clothes or even household items. The challenge is, thrift shopping, especially in urban areas, requires skill and some level of background knowledge about the market. Here is how to go thrift shopping like a pro.



Choose the right place to shop

Mitumba items are mostly imported, and they arrive in the country packed in bales. Before the items reach the consumer, they go through a long chain of middlemen who all have to get their cut, thereby raising their original prices. To get the best offers, you need to get your items as close to the source as possible. A great place to start is in big markets like Gikomba where you can find traders just as they are opening the bales.



Dress the part

With thrift shopping, there is no government body that regulates the prices. Therefore, the price you’ll buy an item for is often dependent on what you’re willing to pay for as the customer, and how much a trader is willing to sell the item for. One factor that contributes to the first price named by a trader is the impression you give them. If you’re dressed in fancy and expensive looking clothes, the trader is likely to ask for more than they’d ask from someone wearing plain looking clothes. When thrift shopping, avoid dressing lavishly. Dress as simply as you can, and avoid expensive jewellery such as watches.



Bargain hard

Once the trader names his price, say you only have half the amount or even less. If you’re buying a pair of shoes and the trader asks for Sh1,500, tell them you only have Sh700 and start bargaining from there, offering to add Sh50 or Sh100 at most.



Don’t get too attached to an item

Traders in thrift markets can smell desperation from a mile away. As much as you might be interested in an item, don’t act like you are too desperate to have it. Once traders see you’re desperate, they’ll charge you more and will be less open to taking price cuts. To get good bargains, you need to negotiate as though having the item is not a matter of life and death. You can even pretend to walk away and see if the seller will be more reasonable in their pricing. And if they don’t call you back for further negotiations, move on and see what other items are on offer.



Build relationships

Loyalty plays a big part in thrift shopping. Traders will be more open to selling you items at fair prices when you’ve bought from them several times. If you identify a trader with items you’re interested in, make a point of knowing their name and even getting their phone numbers. Most traders advertise their items on social media and this can be a great avenue to engage them and build a relationship. This way, you’re more likely to get the best items at the best prices.