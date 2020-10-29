How to summon your genius to get ahead

Daisy Okoti

1. Represent your boss well

During meetings, make your boss looks good. Don’t act unprepared or unfamiliar with details of a transaction. Doing so will make others perceive you as incompetent, and they may begin to question your boss’s leadership skills. In case there is a crisis and you have ideas on how to salvage the situation, say something kind about your boss as you make your presentation. When you make your boss look good, he is likely to reciprocate in the form of a raise or even a promotion!

2. Become an expert at something

When you identify a challenge in the course of your work, find a way of navigating it. It could be negotiating with difficult clients or a communication mishap that happens often. Once you learn how to overcome the challenge, you will become the go-to person whenever that particular problem arises. This can raise your profile and make you more noticeable. The unintended consequence of this is that you become even more skilled at your job.

3. Get a mentor Carefully select your mentor, whose role will be to give you valuable, tailor made advice that can help you advance in your career. This way, you will grow professionally by drawing from their insights, and you will avoid repeating the mistakes they made earlier in their careers.

4. Bring in business Even if you are not in the sales or marketing department, if you spot an opportunity that could bring revenue to your organisation, bring it! This will show that you are hardworking and you understand the organisation’s mission. It will also show that you are multi-skilled and that you are not an average employee.

5. Build your performance currency

You can become a star at work simply by going the extra mile. Many bosses will appreciate this, and it will make you indispensable at your workplace, or at least earn you a raise or promotion.

dokoti@ke.nationmedia.com