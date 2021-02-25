How to strengthen your CV while still in college

BY LILYS NJERU

A common lamentation among university students is that potential employers often demand proof of work experience. “I am a recent graduate. How am I expected to have years of experience?” they frequently wonder in frustration. Now that the job market is getting more and more competitive, having stellar grades can no longer give you an edge. Fortunately, you can start building your resume while still in school by following the following tips:

1. Join a Club

To help you make an informed decision on which club to be part of, identify one that is in line with your career goals or interests. For instance, if you are pursuing a course in psychology, you can join the peer counsellors’ club. If there’s no club that matches your line of study, why not start one?

2. Take an Internship Programme

This is a great way to gain experience while you are still studying. You can apply for internship programmes in organisations that allow flexible working hours or within your school’s department. You don’t have to wait until you get to your final year to do this.

3. Take a Part Time Job

There are students who attend classes during the weekdays and go to work on weekends. Others opt to take classes in the evening so that they can work during the day. Now, with the pandemic, some are able to work remotely while taking their classes online. A part time job is a great opportunity for you to learn some soft skills such as teamwork, time management, etiquette and problem solving skills.

4. Volunteer

There are many volunteering opportunities that can strengthen your resume and that are relevant to your line of study. Many students avoid volunteering because many such opportunities don’t offer remuneration. However, this should not deter you especially if the volunteer position presents an opportunity for you to learn multiple new skills and knowledge. Once you get a foot in, you can request for a stipend or financial assistance from your parents.



5. Start a Personal Project

You don’t have to wait until you get an internship, part time job or a volunteering opportunity. With the knowledge gained in class, you can start something singlehandedly. This could be a blog, podcast, an app or a worthwhile initiative. This will be a demonstration of your level of self-drive which many employers highly value.