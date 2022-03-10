How to stop ruminating thoughts

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group



  • In the case of my friend, she was always cautious while in the presence of her supervisor and bosses. “Whenever we get out of a meeting, I keep wondering, did I say too much?


  • Did I pronounce a particular word right?” Once you've figured out what is causing the repetitive thoughts, try putting them in perspective and take action.


  • For instance, if being in the midst of smart people makes you nervous, how about you research about a particular topic and talk to them about it?

A few weeks ago, I met a friend for lunch. She had called saying that she urgently needed to talk. From across the table, she talked about a silly mistake she had made at work.

