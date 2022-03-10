How to stop ruminating thoughts

A few weeks ago, I met a friend for lunch. She had called saying that she urgently needed to talk. From across the table, she talked about a silly mistake she had made at work.

“I wonder what my boss thinks of me now. I wish I could work unnoticed or disappear from the office until they forget what I did,” she said.

For the next one hour, she kept replaying the situation in her head, regretting her actions and wishing she had done things differently. By the time we were leaving, her food was barely touched.

Overthinking situations, also called rumination, is something most of us do often. You obsess over your mistakes and wish you could have done things differently.

“While it might be a learning experience, rumination is closely linked to anxiety and depression. It triggers memories of the past when you didn't do something right and in most cases, individuals start to chastise themselves,” says Isaac Maweu, a psychologist and trainer on personal and corporate development.

According to Maweu, ruminating is common in people who possess certain personality characteristics such as perfectionism, neuroticism, and an excessive focus on one’s relationships with others.

To get out of this rut, this is what you can do:

Identify the triggers

In the case of my friend, she was always cautious while in the presence of her supervisor and bosses. “Whenever we get out of a meeting, I keep wondering, did I say too much? Did I pronounce a particular word right?” Once you've figured out what is causing the repetitive thoughts, try putting them in perspective and take action. For instance, if being in the midst of smart people makes you nervous, how about you research about a particular topic and talk to them about it?

Distract yourself

When you realise you’re starting to ruminate, finding a distraction can break your thought cycle. Look around you and choose something else to do. It could be something as simple as listening to music or reading a book. Also, recognising the absurdity in some of your thoughts can help you take them less seriously.

Verbalise what's on your mind

Talk to a member of your family or friend about what you are thinking. You will be pleasantly surprised to learn that you are not the only one who has these ruminating thoughts. Also, your friends could offer a perspective on how to deal with them.

Try to stop it before it starts

Have a list of positive statements to encourage yourself now and then. Words like “I’m trying my best” or “I have support if I need it” are great ways to erase the repetitive thoughts or worries.