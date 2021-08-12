How to spot toxic work environments

Your pursuit of earning a living shouldn’t come at the expense of your well-being due to toxic work environments.

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Although distinguishing whether an environment is toxic or just tough can be challenging and subjective, here are well-known hallmarks that you use to identify whether your work environment is toxic or not.
Whereas an individual or a company can offer you a decent and regular salary, that shouldn’t be the only reason you choose to work for them.

