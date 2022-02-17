How to speak for impact while addressing a crowd

Winston Churchill, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln have one thing in common. They were great leaders who drove action through their moving speeches.

The lesson?

Wherever your career takes you, you will be expected to give speeches and make presentations to influence and inspire people. Therefore, how do you polish your presentation skills to ensure you stand out by speaking more fluently, confidently and leave just the right impression on people to increase your ability to influence and persuade?

Plan your presentation

Good planning is at the centre of many success stories, including speeches. Whether you are a leader or just a ‘regular Joe’, there is a high premium placed on the presentations you give. Do not give a presentation without taking time to organise yourself. Besides just the introduction, body, and conclusion format used in speech presentation, taking some time to organise your thoughts and ideas gives you space to be creative and to innovate for more impact in your delivery.

Planning also allows you to deeply think about your message, your audience, and the objective of your presentation.

Eliminate vocalised pauses

“Uh” “Hmm” “Err” … are just some of the vocalised pauses you may have heard during people’s presentations. Also called fillers, vocalised pauses are among the most crippling challenges in oral communication. Breathing in and out instead of feeling pressured to fill up the silence with something, and taking regular pauses in the course of your presentation, allows your brain enough time to process your next sentences. Fillers can make you look weak and unsure of yourself, consequences of which can be devastating.

Roving eyes

Ensure your eye contact flows throughout the room.

Resist the temptation to focus on one person or just one spot during your delivery. Distributing eye contact throughout the room plays a critical role in adding emphasis to the point that you are making. If you are speaking to a large audience, spend a few intervals focusing on different parts of the audience. This way, your audience will be engaged and feel involved in the presentation.