How to select the right internship opportunity

Daisy Okoti

While securing an internship opportunity may feel like winning a jackpot now that job opportunities are scarce, your primary concern should be to end up in the right place. Your internship period should help you learn additional skills and values, and set the ball rolling on your career.

Look for one that helps you gain experience, positively enhances your resume, helps you build your professional network and gives you the skills and knowledge you need to be employed on full-time basis.

Here are some tips to help you get the right internship:

Do not make a decision based on salary offered

While this might be challenging for anyone, especially during such difficult times, when choosing where to intern, money should not be the key deciding factor. As you consider your options, consult widely and also think about the bigger picture. You might not earn a lot of money in the short term but it might open more doors for you in the long term. Let the money be a good bonus.

Be a self-starter

Just like when you eventually start job-hunting, identify a pool of organisations where you’d like to intern. This list will guide you on when and how to start applying. The list will also help you know which influencers and social media accounts to follow, and which websites to keep refreshing to get news and updates. That way, you will not miss the information when your prospective organisation puts out a vacancy notice.

Build practical skills

Now that you are just starting your career life, there are skills you will require in order to succeed. Such skills include presentation, writing, networking and communication. While looking around for a place to intern or volunteer, be on the lookout for positions that will help you build these crucial transferrable skills.

Begin early

Starting to look for internship opportunities early enough takes away the pressure of settling for anything you come across. Whether you want to take your internship at the end of your degree or just before the final year, think ahead. This will ensure that you network intentionally and even as you attend functions held by your school such as career fairs, cultural week or innovation week, you will be clear on the questions you ask, the networks you seek out and the people whose contacts you need to have.

