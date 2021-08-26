How to politely say No to taking on extra work

By  James Kahongeh

What you need to know:

  • Don’t turn away your supervisor coldly. Let them know that while you are unable to handle the task at hand, you are available to assist in future, or as soon as you get some extra time.


  • Even better, you could suggest a colleague who would be willing to take up the assignment

If you work in an organisation that laid off some of its employees during the pandemic, chances are that you find yourself having to deal with more tasks than before. There are also times when the volume of work at the office is just overwhelming. During such crises, your supervisor may ask you and your colleagues to take up additional duties.

