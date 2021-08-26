How to politely say No to taking on extra work

If you work in an organisation that laid off some of its employees during the pandemic, chances are that you find yourself having to deal with more tasks than before. There are also times when the volume of work at the office is just overwhelming. During such crises, your supervisor may ask you and your colleagues to take up additional duties.

While it is polite to do so, accepting extra roles can affect the quality of your output Here is how you can turn down such requests.

Go for team assignments

It is easier and faster to handle a task as a team than as an individual. Explain to your supervisor that while it is difficult to handle additional work alone, you are willing to take a team assignment. Suggest potential teammates with whom you can work on the said assignment. This not only gets the task out of the way but nurtures teamwork at your workplace.

Quality, not quantity

Do you bite more than you can chew? To deliver quality work, you must be able to plan, execute and review your work. This, however, is difficult when you have more on your plate. Explain to your supervisor why your current assignment is important to you. When you make a habit of being thorough, your seniors will be happy to allow you more time to work on your tasks. Few additional tasks will come your way.

Set personal targets

What are your daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly goals? Surprisingly, most professionals have no clear goals. They report to work in the morning and take up whatever assignment falls on their laps. By setting clear targets and communicating them to your supervisors, however, you eliminate the possibility of having more work being dumped at your desk.

Offer to help out in future

Don’t turn away your supervisor coldly. Let them know that while you are unable to handle the task at hand, you are available to assist in future, or as soon as you get some extra time. Even better, you could suggest a colleague who would be willing to take up the assignment.