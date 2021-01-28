How to politely decline an offer for unpaid work

By LILYS NJERU

Most times, it starts with a favour and an assurance that you’re not being asked to do much. “I have finished writing a book, please proof read it. I just need someone to give it a neutral eye.” Or “I am moving to a new house and I need to consult you on furniture choices,” a friend will text. Before you know it, you are spending hours working on the “favour”.

This is a trap that many young people fall into – working for free in the name of maintaining friendships or professional relationships, or to gain exposure. Many of those who have encountered this situation confess that the hardest part is how to politely decline taking unpaid work. So, how do you go about it?

Make the Tough Decision

It all starts here. If you are good at something, you have to decide that you are not going to offer the service free. To avoid backtracking on your decision, break down your services offered, the time you spend and the charges attached. Next time a friend calls seeking your “help”, ask them to book in advance for that session. Say, “I am running a business and here are the charges” or “Can I send you my rate card?”

Know Your Worth

Do you work without pay as a form of validation? Do you feel guilty asking for payment because you do not trust the quality of your work? If so, change your mind set. You have skills and experiences that people should pay for. Well, there are those who will not see the value, but there are also many who will respect your work and will pay for it. Work with those ones.

Set Terms with All New Projects and Clients

From the very first meeting, make it clear how you work and that you charge fees based on the time you spend on everything – calls, meetings, emails and travels. If you are in the tech industry, do you offer support as a retainer package? Making these things clear before you begin any project will save you from working without pay.

